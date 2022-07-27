Measuring America’s Divide: ‘It’s Gotten Worse’

When Joe Biden announced his bid for the White House in 2019, he said he was largely motivated by Trump’s response to the Charlottesville demonstration, and that he made the fight against far-right extremism a defining theme of his campaign.

As president, he pledged to bring the country together, and he has indeed passed some notable bipartisan legislation, including a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a more modest gun control law following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The index showed “a little bit of evidence” that Biden was able to promote unity, Geer said, as extreme polarization has fallen under his presidency. But Biden’s job approval numbers have nonetheless kept the overall index low.

For Geer, however, seeing how the numbers shifted within the index was encouraging. “Moving ideological polarization is much more difficult than moving approval numbers,” he said.

Mary Catherine Sullivan, a PhD student in political science at Vanderbilt who was the other principal investigator on the project, pointed to 1994 as a turning point, with the slope of the Unity Index decline steepening.

That was the year when Republicans, in a wave of discontent over the first two years of Bill Clinton’s presidency, took over Congress after decades of Democrat domination. Georgia Representative Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House, and his sharp style fundamentally changed American politics, Sullivan said.