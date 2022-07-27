Measuring America’s Divide: ‘It’s Gotten Worse’
Is there any way to calculate how divided we are at a time of sporadic but disturbing episodes of political violence in America, intense disputes over state and federal power, and even loose talk about the possibility of another civil war? Or should we just trust our gut?
Two scientists from Vanderbilt University are trying to make a more accurate estimate. Their new measure, called the Vanderbilt Unity Indexuses a variety of indicators to quantify how united or divided the United States has been over the past four decades.
“No surprise — it’s gotten worse,” said John Geer, the dean of the university’s College of Arts and Science and co-director of the Vanderbilt Poll.
The index ranges from zero to 100, where zero represents no unit and 100 represents full unit. Usually the country is somewhere between 50 and 70 or so.
Geer pointed to a 40-year chart his team compiled that showed the trendline peaked in the high 60s or low 70s in 1981, the first recorded year, followed by a slow but clear decline to its low during the Trump administration. .
However, the data shows many peaks and valleys.
The index’s lowest point came after the “Unite the Right” rally of white supremacist groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, which sparked a backlash against President Donald Trump after he infamously defended the participants as “some very fine people.”
Highlights included moments when Americans united amid geopolitical crises, including the September 11, 2001 attacks and Iraq’s first Gulf War.
When Joe Biden announced his bid for the White House in 2019, he said he was largely motivated by Trump’s response to the Charlottesville demonstration, and that he made the fight against far-right extremism a defining theme of his campaign.
As president, he pledged to bring the country together, and he has indeed passed some notable bipartisan legislation, including a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and a more modest gun control law following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The index showed “a little bit of evidence” that Biden was able to promote unity, Geer said, as extreme polarization has fallen under his presidency. But Biden’s job approval numbers have nonetheless kept the overall index low.
For Geer, however, seeing how the numbers shifted within the index was encouraging. “Moving ideological polarization is much more difficult than moving approval numbers,” he said.
Mary Catherine Sullivan, a PhD student in political science at Vanderbilt who was the other principal investigator on the project, pointed to 1994 as a turning point, with the slope of the Unity Index decline steepening.
That was the year when Republicans, in a wave of discontent over the first two years of Bill Clinton’s presidency, took over Congress after decades of Democrat domination. Georgia Representative Newt Gingrich became Speaker of the House, and his sharp style fundamentally changed American politics, Sullivan said.
Fox News began broadcasting slick production values and a brash, conservative message on cable television about two years later, in 1996.
Hoping to compare “apples to apples” over time, Geer and Sullivan used five consistently available indicators to form the index: presidential approval ratings, surveys of ideological extremism, public opinion polls, roll-call votes in Congressional and the frequency of pollsters’ questions about protests and civil unrest.
The Limits of Political Unity
Geer acknowledged that, despite the couple’s attempts to quantify it, “unity” was a bit of an elusive concept.
And politics, he emphasized, is essentially a healthy process by which Americans resolve their differences of opinion about, for example, how big the role of government should be in the health care system or what a fair tax rate should be.
“It’s easy to be nostalgic about the past,” he said, referring to the immediate era after World War II.
“The post-war era was kind of an anomaly in American history,” he added, when the public had few choices when it comes to consuming news and when reporters often hesitated to dig too deep into official sources of information or into the personal behavior of government officials. .
That so-called halcyon era in the roughly 30 years between the end of the war and the civil rights movement also left millions of Americans out of the political process — either through discriminatory voting laws or practices that specifically denied black voters their right to vote.
“When you think about it that way,” Geer said, “our democracy is not much older than 50 years.”
But the explosion of choices in news consumption has had its drawbacks, which have been amply documented elsewhere: voters can now choose to abstain from politics altogether because they no longer have to watch the nightly news on the network to find out. find out what’s happening, or they can overdose on political news by watching Fox News or MSNBC all day and night.
News and views on politics are now also available in the palm of our hand. On platforms like Facebook and Twitter, our phones have become real-time chronicles of the thoughts and reactions of the most committed partisans and activists, with many less trusted, trustworthy “Walter Cronkite types” acting as a filter between the government and the public, noted. Gert up.
That may lead Americans to think that most of us are at each other’s throats about, say, Trump’s latest comments or Senator Joe Manchin’s most recent position on climate change — when in reality, Sullivan said, there is much more agreement in the broad center of the electorate.
“Maybe social media makes us think we’re more divided than we really are,” she said.
What to read tonight?
Will climate voters vote for the Democrats?
So far, Democrats have struggled to get the rest of their policy agenda through Congress, though today’s Joe Manchin move may have shaken things up.
So environmental groups, aware that many of their supporters are disappointed by what they’ve seen so far, have recalibrated their messages after spending tens of millions promoting the $500 billion in climate benefits in the Build Back Better Act.
Tomorrow, the League of Conservation Voters, one of the most powerful and politically advanced environmental groups in the country, plans to roll out its new field program for the 2022 midterms: Manchin or no Manchin.
The organization also plans to unveil the first six members of the “Dirty Dozen,” a list of candidates the league considers “the worst anti-environmental candidates,” as Pete Maysmith, a senior vice president, put it in a interview said.
All six are Republicans: Adam Laxalt, the GOP nominee for the Nevada Senate; Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson; Herschel Walker, the party’s candidate for the Georgia Senate; Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Senate candidate; Representative Ted Budd, the North Carolina Senate candidate; and New Mexico Representative Yvette Herrell.
The league plans to spend nearly $12.9 million on beating these six candidates through a turnout-and-persuasion operation that will rely heavily on a combination of traditional door knocking, phone calls, text messages, and digital advertising. aimed at voters it has identified as interested in climate issues.
Erin Phillips, the field director for the group’s allied super PAC, said the coronavirus pandemic had “absolutely” impeded her from appearing with voters in 2020. on a relatively new and fashionable technique called ‘relational organizing’, involving friends and family members to encourage each other to vote.
This time, Maysmith added, he expected voter anger at the obstruction of Biden’s climate agenda to boost turnout. That would mean a major shift in American politics — especially in midterm elections — but he pointed out: recent poll suggesting that climate had become a more prominent topic in voters’ minds in recent years.
The group’s message may also be complicated by Manchin’s apparent change of heart about whether or not to support new climate legislation.
But Manchin has switched positions so often that few environmentalists count on him to stick with the new course. And if he did, they would be happy with his support.
The league’s head of government affairs, Tiernan Sittenfeld, has a supporting but non-binding statement on Wednesday that started with the word “Wow!” — but she added: “We’re curious about the details.”
