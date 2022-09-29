‘Mean spirited’ Sadiq Khan faces fury after snubbing statue of Elizabeth on Trafalgar Square

The idea for fourth plinth commissions came from Prue Leith in 1994, when she was president of the Royal Society of Arts.

He wrote a letter to the Evening Standard suggesting that something should be created to put on the empty plinth in Trafalgar Square.

Five years later, the first work of art on the plinth was erected.

1999: Mark Wallinger’s Ecce Homo

The Latin title of this sculpture means Behold the man, in reference to the words of Pontius Pilate at the trial of Jesus, according to the Bible. The sculpture shows a man standing with his arms behind his back wearing only a loincloth.

2000: Regardless of the Bill Woodrow story.

He intended to challenge and question man’s inability to learn lessons from the past with his sculpture depicting a head crushed between a book and the roots of a tree.

2001: Untitled by Rachel Whiteread

Discussing her inspiration for the artwork, a clear resin plinth cast placed upside down on top of the original, Ms Whiteread said: “After spending time in Trafalgar Square watching the people, the traffic, the pigeons, the architecture, the sky and the fountains, I became very aware of the general chaos of life in central London. I decided that the most appropriate sculpture would be a pause, a moment of tranquility for the space.’

2005: Alison Lapper pregnant with Marc Quinn

A 12-foot, 13-ton Carrara marble torso-bust of Alison Lapper, an artist who was born without arms and short legs due to a condition called phocomelia. It was created to explore representations of beauty and the human form in public space, and was remade on an even more monumental scale for the London Paralympic Games closing ceremony in 2012.

2007: Model for a hotel by Thomas Schutte

A 5 meter by 4.5 meter by 5 meter architectural model of a 21-story building made of colored glass designed to “feel like a sculpture of brightness and light”.

2009: One and Another by Antony Gormley

For 100 consecutive days, 2,400 selected members of the public were able to spend an hour on the pedestal doing whatever they wanted.

For security, the pedestal was surrounded by a net and a team of six butlers. Gormley said: ‘It’s about people coming together to do something extraordinary and unpredictable.’

2010: Nelson’s Ship in a Bottle by Yinka Shonibare

This work is a representation of Nelson’s ship, the HMS Victory, with sails made of cloth printed with a colorful West African pattern inside a large corked glass bottle. The bottle was 4.7 meters long and 2.8 meters wide. The artwork was the first commission by a black British artist.

2012: Structures Without Power, Fig. 101 by Michael Elmgreen and Ingar Dragset

A 13-foot bronze sculpture of a boy on a rocking horse. In contrast to the other statues in the square celebrating kings and military leaders, this commission was designed to show the “heroism of growing up”. He was introduced by actress Joanna Lumley, who called him a “completely harmless, lovable creature.”

2013: Hahn/Cock by Katharina Fritsch

A 15 foot blue sculpture of a rooster. The artist has described the rooster as a symbol of “regeneration, awakening and strength”.

2015: Hans Haacke’s Gift Horse

The sculpture shows a skeletal horse without a rider. Haacke said he created the artwork as a tribute to Scottish economist Adam Smith and English painter George Stubbs: the horse is based on an engraving by Stubbs published in 1766.

2016: Really Good by David Shrigley

A 23-foot bronze sculpture of a human hand in a thumbs-up gesture with the thumb greatly elongated.

2018: The Invisible Enemy Shouldn’t Exist by Michael Rakowitz

The sculpture was a recreation of a similar one found at the entrance to the Nergal Gate of Nineveh from 700 BC. C. and represents a winged bull and a deity made with empty Iraqi date syrup cans. The original was destroyed by ISIS in 2015.

2020: The end of Heather Phillipson

The sculpture featured a dollop of whipped cream with a variety of ingredients including a cherry, a fly, and a drone, which filmed passersby and displayed them on an attached screen.