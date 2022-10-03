Meal Prep Ideas: Mom shares how she made 65 meals in just two hours

A savvy mum has prepared a staggering 65 meals in just two hours to last her a whole week.

Kaitie Purssell, from Lake Macquarie, New South Wales, who has been dubbed the ‘queen of meal preparation’, prepared a selection of delicious dishes complete with snacks and fresh fruit on the side.

In 2020, the mother of two lost 21kg after giving birth and has been using her skills to keep the weight off.

‘Meal prep doesn’t have to be huge or take all day to be effective!’ Kaiti told The healthy mother.

Kaitie was able to prepare the large amount of meals because many of the dishes contained the same ingredients.

On this occasion, she made eight servings of Spanick turkey rice tray, eight servings of spaghetti Bolognese, six servings of chili con carne, four servings of chicken satay, six servings of raspberry muffins, three servings of Snickers mousse, 10 servings of caramel slice and 20 servings of apricot and coconut balls.

In addition to the meals and snacks, Kaitie also made boiled eggs, vegetable sticks, celery boats and washed fruit.

“I love choosing recipes with similar ingredients, it saves prep time and helps keep my grocery bill down,” she said, choosing to use The Healthy Mummy app to help decide which meals to make.

To maintain a healthy weight, Kaitie tracks her calories, snacks throughout the day to ensure she’s fueling her body, and enjoys protein shakes in addition to meals.

“Having snacks ready like boiled eggs and vegetables makes things easy and means you’re more likely to stay on track if the preparation has already been done,” she said.

‘Being organized and meal prepping has helped so much in my weight loss journey; I’m a busy mum of two on a tight budget and always having a freezer full of meals and snacks saves me from skipping meals or grabbing a takeaway on nights when time is limited.’

Prepping meals in advance is also a great way to avoid spending money on food delivery services during the week.

When planning what to cook for the week, Kaitie recommends checking the fridge and freezer first and using leftover food.

She also suggested keeping the meal plan simple and repeating the same dishes or snacks to make the preparation less ‘overwhelming’.

‘When you start, it can feel overwhelming. There is nothing wrong with eating the same snack five times a week. Do what works for you!’ she said.

For those new to meal prep in bulk, Kaitie suggested starting small by preparing larger amounts of food throughout the week.

‘Make double or triple portions of dinner every night and start building a freezer, even on days you’re at home, throw something in the cooker just to portion up and freeze. It takes no time and it basically takes care of itself,” she said.

With practice, planning, and consistency, you’ll likely fall into the habit of cooking during the week or on Sundays.

Buying ingredients in bulk, such as meat and frozen vegetables, is also cheaper.

Kaity’s top meal prep tips: 1. Make sure all meals are cooled before storage 2. Label food if you are going to freeze it 3. When reheating, make sure it is thoroughly thawed 4. Use seasonal vegetables 5. Choose freezer-friendly meals

It is important to cook food that is suitable for freezing and reheating – such as pasta, stews and curries.

Label all containers if you plan to freeze, and before reheating, make sure the food is completely thawed and cooled.

“Meal prep is all about saving time and money,” she said, adding, “I often make this meal and make a meal for three, adding extra vegetables if I want to save extra money.”

Kaitie said if she wants to save money, she fills meals and snacks with filling vegetables like lentils

“I often make a triple batch of the mince in the recipe, while also adding a can of lentils or two to make my dollar stretch a little further,” she said.

If you want to start cooking, she said the best thing to do is set aside an afternoon or evening each week so you don’t have to think about it later when you get busy.

‘If Sunday doesn’t work for you, find a time that does!’ she said.

‘I often spend less than an hour in the kitchen preparing a whole week’s worth of food for my family. It doesn’t have to be hard or take all day!’

Kaitie has shed an impressive 21kg with meal prep and said online shopping is another one of her invaluable tips to keep you from over shopping.