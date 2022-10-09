Meadow Walker wishes her husband Louis Thornton-Allan a happy one-year anniversary

Meadow Walker took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her husband Louis Thornton-Allan a happy one-year anniversary on Sunday.

‘Happy birthday my love! Married to you for a year,” she wrote in a rather dark photo of the couple in love hugging against the backdrop of what looks like an outdoor horse stable.

On her Instagram stories, the beauty posted a photo of her husband smiling in a gray and white jacket with his hair tousled, captioned “ONE YEAR” with a red heart.

She also shared a lovely video from their wedding last year.

Meadow and her husband became engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot three months later in October in the Dominican Republic.

The model and actor were recently spotted walking very much in love with their Goldendoodle through Manhattan.

The 23-year-old model is the only daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker who died in 2013 at the age of 40 after a car accident.

Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, walked Meadow down the aisle. The actor is also her godfather and the two remain very close.

During an interview with Additional TVVin talked about his relationship with Meadow since Paul’s tragic death almost 10 years ago in 2013 as a result of a car accident.

Vin commented on his relationship with Meadow: ‘She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day…I feel very protective’

“She takes good care of me, to be honest,” the actor said. “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day… I feel very protective.”

A source close to the model opened up to Us Weeklyand said, “Meadow considers Vin and his kids like family and will talk to them on days when she’s struggling, and she’s got their backbone, too.”

Meadow took over her father’s charitable organization, The Paul Walker Foundation, which also gives scholarships to marine biologists.

Three months ago, when the Supreme Court overthrown Roe V. Wade, the beauty took to Instagram and wrote, “There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion. I too struggled with the choice, but in 2020, when the world collapsed during the pandemic, I requested an abortion.’

Meadow went on to say that the experience was “private and personal” and that she was “lucky to have a wonderful doctor who supported me through the grueling process.”

She continued to praise the medical professionals who helped her, writing, “With their help, I can be the happy and healthy person I am today.”

However, she was concerned about other women in her position: “It is heartbreaking to know that now even more women will not have the opportunity to seek safe termination and choose their bodies first.”

“In a world that constantly marginalizes women, this feels like the biggest attack of all,” she added.

Meadow concluded her message by writing, “Prohibiting abortion doesn’t prevent abortion, it prevents safe abortions.”

The beauty then took to her Instagram stories, re-shared her post, adding that she was getting “hate comments” for sharing her story.

“The amount of hate comments I’ve received on this post is unbelievable. Please unfollow me if you disagree with my values. Don’t stick around saying horrible things,” she begged her 3.7 million followers.