Meadow Walker sobs as she walks away from husband Louis Thornton-Allan at NYC restaurant

Meadow Walker was seen sobbing as she ran away from her husband Louis Thornton-Allan on Tuesday during a date at a New York City restaurant.

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker, who last week celebrated her one-year wedding anniversary to actor Louis, 24, burst into tears at the table before running away from her husband.

A tearful Meadow was seen crouching in a doorway before returning to her husband at the table.

On Tuesday, Meadow and Louis shared a cryptic Instagram exchange after he posted a photo of himself under a statue, which hung close to his head.

He captioned the post: ‘Please, please break, please break…’ to which Meadow replied, ‘I don’t like this caption. NEVER BREAK NEVER BREAK.’

Tragic loss: Meadow is the only daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, who died in a car accident in 2013 at the age of 40

This comes days after Meadow took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her husband a happy one-year anniversary.

‘Happy birthday my love! Married to you for a year,” she wrote in a rather dark photo of the couple in love hugging against the backdrop of what looks like an outdoor horse stable.

On her Instagram stories, the beauty posted a photo of her husband smiling in a gray and white jacket with his hair tousled, captioned “ONE YEAR” with a red heart.

RIP: Paul was best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise (pictured in 2005)

Mystery: Meadow and Louis shared a cryptic Instagram exchange on Tuesday after he posted a photo of himself under a statue, which hung close to his head

She also shared a lovely video from their wedding last year.

Meadow and her husband became engaged in August 2021 and tied the knot three months later in October in the Dominican Republic.

The model and actor were recently spotted walking very much in love with their Goldendoodle through Manhattan.

The model is the only daughter of the late Fast & Furious actor Paul Walker who died in 2013 at the age of 40 after a car accident.

Paul’s Fast & Furious co-star, Vin Diesel, walked Meadow down the aisle. The actor is also her godfather and the two remain very close.

During an interview with Additional TVVin talked about his relationship with Meadow since Paul’s tragic death almost 10 years ago in 2013 as a result of a car accident.

“She takes good care of me, to be honest,” the actor said. “She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me a Happy Father’s Day… I feel very protective.”

A well close to the model opened up to Us Weeklyand said, “Meadow considers Vin and his kids like family and will talk to them on days when she’s struggling, and she’s got their backbone, too.”

Meadow took over her father’s charitable organization, The Paul Walker Foundation, which also gives scholarships to marine biologists.