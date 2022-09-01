Meadow Walker is named the Activist of the Year by Pencils of Promise

<!–

Meadow Walker revealed to her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday that she has been named Activist of the Year by Pencils of Promise.

She will be honored with the award at the annual PoP Gala, to be held October 20 at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City.

The 23-year-old daughter of the late Paul Walker first collaborated with Pencils for Promise in 2020.

Walker shared an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon showing the date and location of the gala and an image of herself receiving the “Activist Award.”

“So humbled and grateful to have received @pencilsofpromise’s Activist Award this year. Thank you very much!’ she said in the Instagram caption.

Walker is the founder and chairman of The Paul Walker Foundation, named after her father, who first partnered with Pencils of Promise in 2020 to build the Jasikan College of Education Demonstration Primary School in Ghana.

She revealed this in an interview in April with Forbes that their collaboration started with a DM on social media.

‘I spent a lot of time in Ghana and was inspired by the work they do there. Their access to education was so impressive to me,’ she said.

“So I actually DMed them, which is kind of funny. They replied that day,” she said, adding the organization, “really means a lot to me.”

Pencils of Promise will also honor Ricky and Lisa Novak with the Philanthropist Award at the Gala.

The gala will be hosted by Kailee Scales (CEO, Pencils of Promise), Adam Braun (Founder, Pencils of Promise), Scooter Braun (SB Projects), and Brad Haugen (Westbrook Media).

The guest committee consists of Gabe Bourgeois, Gary Vaynerchuk, Rob Hamwee, Ricky & Lisa Novak and Ralph & Nancy Casazzone.

She joins previous honorees such as Justin Bieber, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Usher, John Legend, Lil Jon, Olivia Culpo, Wiz Khalifa, Trevor Noah, Malala Yousafzai, Tori Kelly and Jay Shetty.

Walker made headlines in June when she spoke out against Roe v. Wade’s turnaround while revealing that she herself had an abortion in 2020.

“There are countless women who have struggled with making the decision to have an abortion,” she said, calling the turnaround “a huge setback in history” and “a profound injustice to women in the United States.” States.’