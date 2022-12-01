Home McSweeney hits maiden first-class hundred, Weatherald cracks own century
South Australia 8 for 309 (McSweeney 118, Weatherald 100) vs Tasmania
Tasmania wicketkeeper Jake Doran left the field feeling unwell after testing positive for Covid-19 and was replaced by Tim Paine on the first day of the Sheffield Shield clash against South Australia.

South Australia batters Jake Weatherald and Nathan McSweeney scored centuries to put their side in a solid position going 8 for 309 after being sent to bat by Tasmania.

Tasmania named former Test skipper Paine as 12th man, but he was brought into the match as a substitute wicket-keeper when Doran left the playing arena.

Feeling fine early in the game, Doran took an early catch, but was replaced by Paine after he fell ill. Paine, who is not allowed to bat, made two great catches.

Weatherald made 100 and McSweeney (118) scored his first first-class century.
Peter Siddle, with a peroxide blonde haircut, was a constant threat on his way to 4 for 59 from 25 penetrating overs.

Weatherald and McSweeney combined to make it 149 runs for the third wicket after Siddle struck early to remove Henry Hunt and Daniel Drew.

Southpaw Weatherald hit 16 boundaries, including two sixes, and was particularly ferocious by offside in a confident counter-attacking innings.

McSweeney provided sensible support and was an excellent opponent for his more aggressive batting partner before raising the bar. The 23-year-old raised his century with a candy on drive from spinner Jarrod Freeman’s bowling.

It was a moment to savor for the former Australia Under-19 representative after he stranded on 99 not out in March as he hit the winning runs in a five-wicket Shield victory over NSW.

South Australia were 6 for 196 just after tea but McSweeney had excellent support from all rounder in form Benjamin Manenti and Nathan McAndrew.

Weatherald said he was delighted to find form against a class attack.

“This year was a bit of a struggle for me with the bat, so it was good to go out and play free and score some runs,” he said. “[McSweeney] was able to take an amazing amount of pressure… and hit really well.”

Tasmania are second in the Shield table behind Western Australia after a hard-fought four-wicket victory over Victoria in their most recent game. South Australia are second last with two losses and three draws this season.

