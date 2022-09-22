McMullen earns maiden call-up to Scotland squad for T20 World Cup; Wheal, Davey return
Pace bowlers Ali Evans, Gavin Main and Adrian Neill and batsmen Chris McBridge and Oliver Hairs – who were all part of that home series – have been left out.
The squad includes the experience of Berrington, George Munsey, Matt Cross and Calum MacLeod in the batting department, while the bowling line-up also features Mark Watt, Safyann Sharif and Hamza Tahir. Cross has been named vice-captain of the side.
The release also mentioned that “forty players were considered for selection” after analyzing the performances at the men’s T20 Blitz cricket in Ayr and Clydesdale.
“The squad has a mix of youth and experience along with locally based players and county representatives. The balance of the team and the chemistry is essential to contribute to performances at the World Cup. We believe we have a good mix of the above and have selected players. there are fit and able to perform under pressure.”
The only T20s Scotland have played since last year’s T20 World Cup – where they finished winless in Group Two after qualifying for the Super 12s – are the two games against New Zealand in July. They are scheduled to play warm-up matches against the Netherlands and the UAE ahead of their first round matches at the upcoming tournament, where they are placed alongside the West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B.
Scotland take on the West Indies in their opening game in Hobart on October 17.
Scotland squad: Richard Berrington (capt), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace