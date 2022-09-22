McMullen earns maiden call-up to Scotland squad for T20 World Cup; Wheal, Davey return

All-rounder Brandon McMullen has earned a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad for the T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia next month. Brad Wheal and Josh Davey, the pace-bowling duo who were not part of the white-ball series against New Zealand in July, have been recalled to the 15-man squad to be led by Richie Berrington.

Pace bowlers Ali Evans, Gavin Main and Adrian Neill and batsmen Chris McBridge and Oliver Hairs – who were all part of that home series – have been left out.

According to a Cricket Scotland release, McMullen has been called up on the back of his impressive performances in the Regional Series and A team matches with both bat and ball. Wheal, meanwhile, has finished fifth in the top wicket-takers’ table at this season’s Vitality Blast with 22 wickets in 13 matches playing for champions Hampshire, after which he also played in the Hundred.

Davey, who represented Somerset across formats this summer, finished with 15 wickets in 11 games in the Blast. Him too topped the wickets charts for Scotland in the T20 World Cup last year and finished with nine wickets in five matches, including 4 for 18 against PNG.

The squad includes the experience of Berrington, George Munsey, Matt Cross and Calum MacLeod in the batting department, while the bowling line-up also features Mark Watt, Safyann Sharif and Hamza Tahir. Cross has been named vice-captain of the side.

The release also mentioned that “forty players were considered for selection” after analyzing the performances at the men’s T20 Blitz cricket in Ayr and Clydesdale.

“It was good to see other younger players perform under pressure and I have no doubt that their opportunities will come in the not too distant future,” said head coach Shane Burger. “We have selected 15 who we believe will have the desired impact we are looking for. For those players who are not going to the World Cup, we look forward to seeing them challenge for international honors in the coming years.

“The squad has a mix of youth and experience along with locally based players and county representatives. The balance of the team and the chemistry is essential to contribute to performances at the World Cup. We believe we have a good mix of the above and have selected players. there are fit and able to perform under pressure.”

The only T20s Scotland have played since last year’s T20 World Cup – where they finished winless in Group Two after qualifying for the Super 12s – are the two games against New Zealand in July. They are scheduled to play warm-up matches against the Netherlands and the UAE ahead of their first round matches at the upcoming tournament, where they are placed alongside the West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B.

Scotland take on the West Indies in their opening game in Hobart on October 17.