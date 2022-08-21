McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier dies: Inside his last days

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New details have surfaced about McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier’s final weeks, following the tragic news of his death at age 70.

The Kiwi actor, who starred in the hit series with his daughter Jessica, died in hospice last Monday after a battle with brain cancer.

Speak with New idea magazine Jessica, 43, revealed this week that her father had been surrounded by a “love bubble” for the last few weeks before he passed away peacefully.

McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier (left) was surrounded by a ‘love bubble’ when he died last Monday of brain cancer at age 70, according to his daughter Jessica, 43, (right)

“The silver lining is that he was so full of love in the end,” the actress said.

“We felt that, and he felt loved like never before. We were his care team and slept the wake by his bed in the hospice, so it was a beautiful and deep time for the whole family.”

Jessica also praised her father for his artistic flair, charisma and his love grandchildren, Emily (10) and Oliver, seven.

“The silver lining is that he was so full of love at the end,” Jessica told New Idea magazine on Monday. Pictured with her father on the set of McLeod’s Daughters

‘He was so creative and intelligent, not cut from the same cloth as most people’

Jessica had announced on Monday August 15 that her beloved father had passed away.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful father Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer, he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by family,” Jessica wrote on Instagram at the time.

“We felt that, and he felt loved like never before. We were his care team and slept the wake by his bed in the hospice, so it was a beautiful and deep time for the whole family.”

“Dad, you are unique and I can’t even understand what the world will be like without you in it. Your charisma and charm were second to none. Your creativity and intellect were my inspiration.’

“I love you so much and feel completely lost without you. I’m glad you can float free from the pain and confusion,” she said.

Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser commented on the post: “What an impressive presence he was on screen and on stage. I’ve always loved working with your father, a drier mind you couldn’t find.’

Jessica announced on Monday August 15 that her beloved father has passed away

Charlie Clausen wrote: ‘Jess, I’m so sorry. I loved working with your father. He was so generous with his time when I was just starting out in my career. He also had such a great sense of humor. Condolences to you and your family.’

“Oh no Jesse. I am so sad to hear it. He was a beautiful man. All my love for you,’ Patrick Brammall remarked.

Packed to the Rafters actress Rebecca Gibney also said, “Sorry for your loss Jess. Marshall was such a lovely man and a great actor.”

Australian stars shared their condolences after Jessica shared the sad news

Erik Thomson wrote: ‘Oh dear Jess, I’m so sorry. What a man. This is big. He was such an inspiration to many. Please wrap yourself and your family in a big hug from us. V sad xx.’

Napier played the role of Harry Ryan in the Australian TV drama McLeod’s Daughters from 2001 to 2006.

He also starred in Love Child, All Saints, Water Rats, Mission Impossible and Police Rescue.