McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier dies at the age of 70 after battling brain cancer

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier has died aged 70 after battling brain cancer.

The daughter of Kiwi actor Jessica Napier, who starred in the popular series with her father, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday morning.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of my beautiful father Marshall Napier. After a short and intense battle with brain cancer, he left us this morning. He was peaceful and surrounded by family,” Jessica wrote.

McLeod’s Daughters star Marshall Napier has died of brain cancer at age 70. The daughter of Kiwi actor Jessica Napier, who starred in the popular series with her father, announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Monday morning.

“Dad, you are unique and I can’t even understand what the world will be like without you in it. Your charisma and charm were second to none. Your creativity and intellect were my inspiration.’

“I love you so much and feel completely lost without you. I’m glad you can rise free from the pain and confusion,” she said.

Doctor Doctor actor Rodger Corser commented on the post: “What an impressive presence he was on screen and on stage. I’ve always loved working with your father, a drier mind you couldn’t find.’

Packed to the Rafters actress Rebecca Gibney also said, “Sorry for your loss Jess. Marshall was such a lovely man and a great actor.”

“Oh no Jesse. I am so sad to hear it. He was a beautiful man. All my love for you,’ Patrick Brammall remarked.

Napier played the role of Harry Ryan in the Australian TV drama from 2001 to 2006.

MORE TO COME