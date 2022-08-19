McLaren supercar bursts into flames after race car driver smashes into power pole in the Gold Coast

<!–

A 34-year-old race car driver and his 31-year-old passenger are lucky enough to be alive after his luxury McLaren supercar slammed into a pole and caught fire.

Queensland Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle when he exited a roundabout on Ashmore Road and Upton Street in Bundall, Gold Coast, around 10pm on Thursday.

The $350,000 sports car then collided with a utility pole, causing it to break at its base from the force of the impact.

A 34-year-old male driver and his 31-year-old female passenger were rescued from the wreckage of his McLaren supercar moments before it went up in flames (pictured)

Residents heard about the accident and rushed to the spot where they saw the sports car on fire.

Fearing the car would catch fire, residents ran to rip open the doors of the wrecked vehicle.

The driver, a Mermaid Waters man, and his passenger, a Southport woman, were taken to safety.

Paramedics praised the quick-thinking bystanders for their valiant efforts to save the couple.

Adam Flory, senior operations supervisor for the Queensland Ambulance Service, said the man and woman were on their way when paramedics arrived on the scene.

“These people have done an amazing job putting themselves at risk to save these people from serious injuries,” said Mr Flory.

The couple were taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where the man is being treated for a broken leg and minor burns.

Gold Coast police said the supercar was not stolen and an investigation into the accident was underway.