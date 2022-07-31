McKinney Fire Burns 51,000 Acres in California
A fast-growing wildfire, sparked by strong winds from thunderstorms and high temperatures in Northern California, has grown to more than 51,000 acres in two days, becoming the state’s largest wildfire to date and forced evacuations in rural neighborhoods this year.
The fire, dubbed the McKinney fire, started Friday by burning dry wood in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon state line, authorities said.
Officials had not reported any injuries or deaths related to the fire on Sunday morning. California Governor Gavin Newsom explained a state of emergency for Siskiyou County on Saturday, saying nearly 2,000 people were under immediate evacuation orders. Since then, another 1,000 people have been placed under evacuation orders, said Courtney Kreider, a spokeswoman for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday morning, the fire hadn’t gotten much closer to the town of Yreka, which population of about 7,800. But it had already destroyed more than a dozen homes and other buildings in the area, Ms Kreider said, and that number was expected to rise.
The heat of the fire generated a huge cloud called a pyrocumulonimbus, referred to as “the fire-breathing cloud dragon”, which essentially generated its own weather, reaching more than 39,000 feet in the air, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.
“The fire created thunderstorms, which could have started new fires in the area,” Brad Schaaf, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Medford, said by phone Sunday.
The fire, which was zero percent under control Sunday morning, is one of more than 50 major wildfires and fire complexes that have burned down in parts of the United States so far this year. the National Interagency Fire Center. In the foothills of California’s Sierra Nevada, the oak fire burned more than 19,000 acres and threatened thousands of homes and businesses. That fire was over 64 percent includes on Sunday.
The McKinney fire comes at a precarious time for the state, which, along with the Pacific Northwest, is experiencing abnormally high temperatures this week as a heat wave blankets the region.
On Saturday, firefighters shifted their focus from fighting the blaze to helping residents evacuate and protect buildings. according to the US Forest Service.
Videos and photos of the fire showed wisps of smoke rising from trees as flames covered the Klamath National Forest with an orange glow. Cars fled on almost empty roads, and cops with the The Redding Police helped residents evacuate as they watched the forest burn in the distance.
“Watch out for those in the far north,” says the state’s Office of Emergency Services said on Twitter on Saturday. “The #McKinneyFire moves fast and aggressively, driven by weather conditions.”
Three additional fires in the province — the China 2, Evans and Kelsey Creek fires — have coalesced and set fire to approximately 115 acres, Ms Kreider said. The Kelsey Creek fire was caused by a lightning strike overnight, she added.
Officials and meteorologists were concerned on Sunday about possible thunderstorms that could develop into Tuesday evening. Mr Schaaf said such thunderstorms could set more fires in the area if the lights went in.
However, smoke from the McKinney fire could lower temperatures and “counter some of those thunderstorms,” he added.
Yet the Klamath National Forest said in a pronunciation on Sunday that “these conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters” as erratic winds push the fire in random directions.
“It makes for a challenging and complex forecast,” said Mr Schaaf.