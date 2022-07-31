McKinney Fire Burns 51,000 Acres in California

A fast-growing wildfire, sparked by strong winds from thunderstorms and high temperatures in Northern California, has grown to more than 51,000 acres in two days, becoming the state’s largest wildfire to date and forced evacuations in rural neighborhoods this year.

The fire, dubbed the McKinney fire, started Friday by burning dry wood in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon state line, authorities said.

Officials had not reported any injuries or deaths related to the fire on Sunday morning. California Governor Gavin Newsom explained a state of emergency for Siskiyou County on Saturday, saying nearly 2,000 people were under immediate evacuation orders. Since then, another 1,000 people have been placed under evacuation orders, said Courtney Kreider, a spokeswoman for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.