McKinney Fire Becomes California’s Largest of 2022

A fast-growing wildfire, sparked by strong winds from thunderstorms and high temperatures in Northern California, has grown to 55,000 acres and has become the state’s largest wildfire so far this year, forcing evacuations in rural neighborhoods.

The fire, dubbed the McKinney fire, started Friday by burning dry wood in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon state line, authorities said. On Monday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said: two people were found dead over the weekend in a vehicle in a driveway west of the Klamath River, the first fatalities associated with the fire.

California Governor Gavin Newsom explained a state of emergency for Siskiyou County on Saturday, and since then nearly 3,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.