McKinney Fire Becomes California’s Largest of 2022
A fast-growing wildfire, sparked by strong winds from thunderstorms and high temperatures in Northern California, has grown to 55,000 acres and has become the state’s largest wildfire so far this year, forcing evacuations in rural neighborhoods.
The fire, dubbed the McKinney fire, started Friday by burning dry wood in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, California, near the Oregon state line, authorities said. On Monday, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said: two people were found dead over the weekend in a vehicle in a driveway west of the Klamath River, the first fatalities associated with the fire.
California Governor Gavin Newsom explained a state of emergency for Siskiyou County on Saturday, and since then nearly 3,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.
On Sunday morning, the fire hadn’t gotten much closer to the town of Yreka, which population of about 7,800. But it had already destroyed more than 100 buildings — including homes, a grocery store and a community center — in the area, said Courtney Kreider, a spokeswoman for the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office.
Joel Brumm, a spokesman for Klamath National Forest, said a more detailed damage assessment is pending. “We know that some structures have been lost, but we have no idea how much or how severe the damage is,” he said.
The heat of the fire generated a huge cloud called a pyrocumulonimbus, referred to as “the fire-breathing cloud dragon”, which essentially generated its own weather, reaching more than 39,000 feet in the air, according to the National Weather Service in Medford, Oregon.
“The fire generated thunderstorms, which could have started new fires in the area,” Brad Schaaf, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Medford, said by phone Sunday.
The fire, which was zero percent under control Sunday night, is one of more than 50 major wildfires and fire complexes to have raged in parts of the United States so far this year, according to the report. the National Interagency Fire Center. In the foothills of California’s Sierra Nevada, the oak fire burned more than 19,000 acres and threatened thousands of homes and businesses. That fire was over 67 percent includes on Sunday.
The McKinney fire comes at a precarious time for the state, which, along with the Pacific Northwest, is experiencing abnormally high temperatures this week as a heat wave blankets the region.
Days of scorching temperatures and drought have contributed to the intensity of fires by making vegetation drier and more likely to ignite. Analyzes have shown that human-induced climate change has increased the likelihood of such extreme heat waves.
On Saturday, firefighters shifted their focus from fighting the blaze to helping residents evacuate and protect buildings. according to the US Forest Service.
Videos and photos of the fire showed wisps of smoke rising from trees as flames covered the Klamath National Forest with an orange glow. Cars fled on almost empty roads, and cops with the The Redding Police helped residents evacuate as they watched the forest burn in the distance.
“Watch out for those in the far north,” says the state’s Office of Emergency Services said on Twitter on Saturday. “The #McKinneyFire moves fast and aggressively, driven by weather conditions.”
Three additional fires in the province — the China 2, Evans and Kelsey Creek fires — have coalesced and set fire to approximately 115 acres, Ms Kreider said. The Kelsey Creek fire was caused by a lightning strike overnight, she added.
Officials and meteorologists were concerned on Sunday about possible thunderstorms that could develop into Tuesday evening. Mr Schaaf said such thunderstorms could cause more fires in the area if lightning strikes.
However, smoke from the McKinney fire could lower temperatures and “counter some of those thunderstorms,” he added.
Yet the Klamath National Forest said in a pronunciation on Sunday that “these conditions can be extremely dangerous for firefighters” as erratic winds push the fire in random directions.
“It makes for a challenging and complex forecast,” said Mr Schaaf.
Vimal Patel, Christine Hauser and Derrick Bryson Taylor reporting contributed.