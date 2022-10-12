McGregor back in boxing training after being offered world title shot in Ireland

Former dual-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has recently been inundated with requests to return to the boxing ring.

‘Notorious’ is currently recovering from the fractured tibia and fibula he sustained at UFC 264 in July 2021 and is expected to fight again sometime in 2023.

Getty McGregor hasn’t fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July, where he broke his leg

McGregor has grown during his non-fighting time to be well-prepared to compete in the welterweight division, where he hopes to make history by becoming the first three-weight UFC champion.

In recent weeks, however, several prominent names in boxing have tried to tempt him back to the square circle after his professional debut in 2017.

McGregor famously fought Floyd Mayweather in one of the most successful pay-per-view events of all time five years ago and now “Money” wants a rematch.

The MMA icon insists he is “not interested” in Mayweather’s reprise and has also distanced himself from rumors of a fight with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, who recently named McGregor as his dream opponent.

Despite insisting that he will soon stop boxing, the 34-year-old recently uploaded a clip of him in boxing sparring with the caption, “Who’s slicker?”

Some believe McGregor may now be interested in a return to boxing as this clip was uploaded shortly after he was proclaimed by newly crowned IBO Light Middleweight Champion Dennis Hogan.

Getty Images – Getty Conor made his boxing debut against Mayweather five years ago, but hasn’t boxed since

getty Hogan wants his first IBO title defense in Ireland against McGregor

Hogan won the IBO title on Saturday when he defeated Sam Eggington over 12 rounds in Australia and now he hopes to defend the title against McGregor in Ireland.

Hogan said pre-fight: “If I win, the first thing I will do is contact [Coach Kavanagh] and say ‘Is there any chance Conor wants this?’

“I would love to go back to Ireland and have a title defense there.”

“I have to go home, I haven’t fought in Ireland since my amateur days, so it would be great to go back there and defend my title.”

@thenotoriousmma – instagram ‘Notorious’ is filming its first movie since September

McGregor has never fought in Ireland in 2014 to take out Diego Brandao in front of a raucous Dublin crowd.

The proposal to fight for a world title for his own people is sure to tempt ‘Mystic Mac’, who has always claimed that he will one day box again.

He recently made his film debut with Hollywood hero Jake Gyllenhaal.

They will star side by side in Amazon’s re-image of the 1980s classic Road House, due out next year.

Soon McGregor’s focus will return to fighting and he certainly has a lot to think about when it comes to the sport he wants to compete in and the type of opponent he wants to face.