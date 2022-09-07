McFly’s Tom Fletcher and Busted’s Matt Willis drop off their children at the same school

<!–

Tom Fletcher and Matt Willis gave 90s pop fans a blast from the past when they dropped their kids off at school together on Wednesday.

The couple were joined by their wives Giovanna Fletcher and Emma Willis as they marked the first school run of the new academic year.

Tom, 37, was a member of McFly, while Matt, 39, rose to fame with Busted, with the two groups later forced to become the supergroup McBusted.

Giovanna and Emma are also known to be close friends after meeting through their husbands.

TV personality and author Giovanna shared a photo of the group on her Instagram, writing: ‘And they’re in!!!! First drop off of the school year done! ️

“Relieved to see all the children happy going in, and relieved to see these beauties too.”

Tom and Giovanna are parents to Buzz, eight, Buddy, six, and Max, four, while Matt and Emma share Isabelle, 13, Ace, 10, and Trixie, six.

Several fans were overjoyed to see the two musicians together again, with one writing on the post, “This is the best photo I’ve seen from the first day!”

Another fan added: ‘I love the idea of ​​a school gate with a lot of famous faces!’

Another wrote: ‘Imagine meeting these guys at the school gate. I’d pass out.’

The outing comes after recent reports that Matt will candidly share his battle with drug and alcohol addiction in a new documentary.

The Busted bassist will talk about his time with the pop band, as well as getting treatment for alcoholism in 2005 – when the group broke up.

In the BBC Three project – expected to air in 2023 – the singer recounts how his addiction developed from parts of his childhood and talks about how a new life with Emma saved him.

A source told The sun: “This will be equally personal for Matt, as he has never delved so deeply into his past, at least not in public.

“It will reveal how some of his problems stemmed from a childhood where his parents made him feel like he had to conform to male stereotypes.

“That meant telling him boys don’t cry, which meant he never shed a tear until he was 29 years old.”