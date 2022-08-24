McDonald’s workers helped save mum’s life after heart attack on the Sunshine Coast

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A mother of two who suffered a massive heart attack at a McDonalds’ was rescued by bystanders and the quick actions of the restaurant staff.

Rebekah Schull collapsed last month when she walked into the Sunshine Coast fast-food restaurant, where Charlie, a third-year paramedic intern, was on duty.

He went to help her while another McDonald’s employee called triple-0. Three other diners also came to her aid.

Her rescuers first thought she was having a seizure because she was shaking, but the convulsions were caused by her cardiac arrest as her lungs and heart were starved of oxygen.

Unbelievably lucky, Brendan, an off-duty ICU worker, was eating a meal in his car when the medical emergency unfolded and immediately began CPR.

The doctor told Mrs. Schull’s family that she had little hope of ever regaining consciousness and that she would likely remain in a vegetative state — if she survived at all.

But thanks to the efforts of those in the fast food chain, she has now miraculously recovered.

Rebekah Schull (pictured with her husband) was released from hospital two weeks ago and has learned to walk

The doctor told Mrs. Schull’s family (pictured) that she had little hope of regaining consciousness and that they should expect to remain in a vegetative state – if she survived

Ms. Schull revealed that the heart attack came out of nowhere.

“I actually landed flat on my face, I wasn’t holding out my hands or anything. I just fell to the floor, my chin took full force,” Ms Schull told news.com.

After paramedics arrived, things started to take a turn.

As they battled to keep her heart beating, they discovered a massive blood clot in her lungs that required large amounts of blood thinners to recover.

Ms. Schull lost a significant amount of blood during the ordeal, causing her hemoglobin level to drop to 51, which is well below the normal limit of 121-151 grams per liter.

As a Jehovah’s Witness, she was not allowed to accept donated blood, which quickly deteriorated her condition.

She spent two weeks in an artificial coma at Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and doctors had little hope of her survival.

Family was preparing to say goodbye next to her bed when she finally opened her eyes.

“I actually woke up when my daughters came in to say goodbye. I was so traumatized by it that I was lifted out of my coma,” she said.

Ms. Schull was grateful for the efforts of Charlie, Brendan and others who helped her on the spot (pictured, the Sunshine Coast McDonald’s where she collapsed)

Ms Schull was discharged from hospital two weeks ago and has since learned to walk again.

She is still in pain from the multiple chest compressions she had, which the medical staff said saved her life.

“I’m so lucky it happened at McDonald’s. I do believe I would have died if it had happened elsewhere,” said Ms. Schull.

She added that a nurse had told her that no one survives a heart attack like this — even if she had it outside a hospital.

Mrs. Schull said she was grateful to Charlie, Brendan and others who came to her.

She is expected to make a full recovery.