McDonald's worker reveals why he quit $100k job to work in fast food

A finance employee with an annual salary of $100,000 has quit his job to work at McDonald’s to escape the corporate working life.

Paul, who did not want to give his surname, revealed he had cut his salary in half to take up a position as a cleaner at a local Maccas store.

He is one of many Australians taking part in The Great Resignation – a trend where employees decide to voluntarily quit their jobs due to hostile work environments, job dissatisfaction, poor pay or ‘stressful’ workplace demands.

It is estimated that up to two million Australian workers will leave their jobs in the next six to 12 months as part of the movement.

Paul, 48, said he quit because he was fed up with company culture and felt he 'couldn't' do his job anymore.

Paul, 48, said he quit because he was fed up with company culture and felt he ‘couldn’t’ do his job anymore.

‘I just got to the point where I was tired of managing people in a way I didn’t feel comfortable with. So much of the work you do in financial services is just paper pushing and millions of people talking about first world problems,” he shared. news.com.au.

‘You know that feeling when you don’t want to go to work? It’s a Sunday afternoon, you get all tense and horrible, and I thought, why are we doing this to ourselves?

“Let us go and be poor and poor and see if we can be happier.”

Paul had worked in the financial industry for 23 years when he made the choice to resign.

He described the culture at his job as one that put employees under extreme pressure, would rather punish than educate them if they made a mistake, and emphasized working overtime.

The former finance worker said he would sometimes scroll through job sites and apply for positions in industries he had no qualifications for because he was so tired of his work in finance.

At the time of his resignation, Paul was working remotely from home earning $100,000 per year.

Now, as a cleaner at McDonald’s, his salary has been cut to $53,000 a year.

Paul applied for a position as a cleaner at the fast food chain and was called about the job just 10 minutes later

The former finance worker went from making $100,000 a year to earning $53,000 at Macca's. But Paul claimed he is happier, less stressed and able to spend more time at home

Paul had applied for a position as a cleaner in the fast food chain and received a call about the job 10 minutes later.

He now works overnight from 11pm to 7am full time.

Since taking on the role, Paul claims he is far happier and ‘loved’ spending more time at home with his family and not having the burden of corporate life hanging over his head.

He explained that his stress level had decreased, he enjoyed his work and he didn’t have to attend ‘trash meetings’ or feel the pressure of following the ‘company language rules’.

Paul urged against making ‘money a motivator’ when looking for work, saying it was far better to do something you enjoy.