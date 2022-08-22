McDonald’s will start selling Chicken Big Mac in the US after it sold out after ten days in Britain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

McDonald’s is conducting the chicken test in the US after the Chicken Big Mac sold out in the UK after just 10 days.

“We’re always looking to give our fans more ways to enjoy the classic menu items they know and love,” McDonald’s said in a statement. Fox 6.

The new sandwich will be rolled out for a limited time later this month in select stores in Miami as part of the US taste test. McDonald’s has not yet confirmed store locations.

McDonald’s is confident in its coop after the burger became a roaring success in Britain and sold out nearly five weeks earlier than the chain had planned.

McDonald’s new fan favorite Big Mac Chicken burger (pictured) has sold out in the UK and is leading the fast food chain to temporarily remove it from the menu

“Well, that quickly escalated,” McDonald’s Twitter account said as the burger sold out after being introduced in the UK in February and scheduled to be on the menu until March 15.

“Your love for the limited edition Chicken Big Mac knew no bounds and it’s sold out almost everywhere.”

The British burger was 59 cents more expensive than the regular Big Mac at launch, but prices for the US version have not yet been announced.

While British fans have been promised the burger will return, no date has been set for his comeback in the UK.

Distraught fans of the fast food chain took to Twitter to express their frustration over the burger that was pulled from the menu in February.

The timing has sparked speculation that McDonald’s is trying to take over with its new chicken burger after Chick-fil-A’s market dominance grew in recent years.

Popeye’s also introduced its chicken sandwich with great success in 2019, after which Burger King and Wendy’s soon followed with their own chicken snacks.

At the time, a spokesperson said: “The demand was unbelievable and we just can’t keep up.

“As such, we’ve made the decision to pause the promotion, replenish our restaurant teams and suppliers, and get ready for the return in a few weeks.

‘We will keep customers informed of the return through the usual channels. Thanks to everyone who made this our most popular launch ever.

“We can’t wait to bring it back for even more customers to enjoy.”

But while British fans are still waiting, American customers in Miami can enjoy the new chicken edition on the McDonald’s menu.