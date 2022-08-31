McDonald’s US boss slams California plan to raise fast food wages to $22 an hour

McDonald’s President Joe Erlinger on Wednesday criticized a California labor law in an open letter

The head of US operations at McDonald’s has publicly criticized a California bill that could force major fast food chains to pay workers up to $22 an hour.

He was responding to a bill that could set the wages of fast food chains with more than 100 restaurants at $22 an hour next year, well above the existing minimum of $15.50 an hour for all other jobs.

“This skewed, hypocritical and ill-considered legislation harms everyone,” Erlinger wrote, noting that a McDonald’s franchisee who has one location would be subject to the new wage requirement, while a company with 20 locations would be exempt.

Erlinger argued that the plan would increase costs for consumers at a time when inflation is already high, citing estimates that the cost of eating fast food in California would increase by 20 percent if the bill becomes law.

The California bill, AB 257, was passed by the state legislature on Monday and now only needs Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature to become law

A spokesperson for Newsom told DailyMail.com that his office typically does not comment on pending legislation, adding: “The bill will be judged on its merits when it reaches the governor’s office.”

The bill would create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with an equal number of delegates representing workers and employers, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.

The council would have authority over chains with more than 100 locations nationwide, and could set wages of up to $22 an hour next year, with the cost of living rising thereafter.

Unions and labor advocates have praised the proposal, with Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, calling the passage of the bill “a turning point.”

“This legislation is a huge step forward for workers in California and across the country,” she said as proponents offered it as a model for other states.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Councilor Chris Holden, speaks at a rally in support of the measure in Sacramento earlier this month.

Democratic state senator Maria Elena Durazo, who carried the bill in the Senate, said the legislation “bringing industry and workers together.’

She called it a “very, very balanced way of addressing employers, franchisees and employees alike.”

The debate on the bill split along party lines and nearly every Republican senator spoke in opposition, including Senator Brian Dahle, who is also the Republican nominee for governor in November.

“This is a springboard to unite all these workers. Ultimately, it will drive up the cost of the products they serve,” Dahle said.

He later added, “There are no slaves working for corporations in California, period. You can cancel whenever you want and you can work elsewhere if you don’t like your employer.’

Cars wait in the drive-thru line at a McDonald’s restaurant in San Francisco last week. Legislation could raise wages for more than half a million California fast-food workers

The debate has drawn attention across the country, including on Capitol Hill, where US Democratic Representative Ro Khanna has expressed hope it will lead to similar efforts elsewhere.

In his letter of Wednesday, Erlinger responded to those calls, saying California’s proposal is a “terrible” model for expanding across the country.

“California is my home state and it’s hard to see how it earns its reputation for driving businesses out of the state,” he wrote. “Again, California isn’t leading the way.”

Erlinger said he was in favor of legislation that would increase wages for all workers, noting that McDonald’s already operates successfully in markets where all restaurants are required to pay at least the equivalent of $22 an hour.

He argued that the problem with California’s plan is that it “targets some workplaces and not others” by only applying to chains with more than 100 locations.

“This is a clear example of choosing ‘winners’ and ‘losers’, which is not the proper role for government,” he wrote.