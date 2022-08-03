McDonald’s staff shocked after discovering FIVE FOOT boa constrictor near drive-thru in Bognor Regis

By Alice Giddings for MailOnline

A wave of venomous viper sightings threatens families during summer vacations on Britain’s beaches.

Many of the reports come from coastal areas where the snakes bask in sand dunes near crowded bucket-and-shovel beaches.

Vipers are Britain’s only venomous snake and are not usually aggressive, preferring to slide but will bite if cornered or threatened by dogs.

In Wales, Bridgend borough has seen an increase, particularly in the Rest Bay area of ​​Porthcawl.

It follows new research published in the journal Clinical Toxicology, which found that more people in the UK are reporting injuries caused by snakebites than ever before.

Most are said to have been caused by keeping exotic snakes as pets, but the risk of viper bites in rural areas and along coasts increases as the summer progresses.

Between 50 and 100 people are bitten each year in the UK, but three in four victims have only a ‘negligible’ reaction.

However, the elderly and frail can die without urgent treatment and the Reptile and Amphibian Conservation Trust says 14 human deaths from viper bites have been recorded since 1876, the last in 1975.

Bridgend Municipality warned: ‘With people flocking to the coast, Porthcawl’s beautiful coves and beaches are proving to be popular with more than just tourists and visitors.

“If you think you’ve been bitten by a viper, keep calm and walk as little as possible.

“Go to the emergency room immediately or call 999 for help and remove all jewelry and watches from the bitten limb. Never tie a tourniquet, try to cut or suck out the venom, or try to catch or kill the snake.”

Community Councilor John Spanswick said: “Most of the reported incidents have involved dogs rather than humans, and a full recovery is achieved in the vast majority of cases.

‘Vipers and grass snakes, which are also native but harmless, can often be seen along rural paths and can be identified by their distinct markings.

‘Vipers have a zigzag pattern across their backs, grass snakes have a distinctive yellow collar and two small black triangles just below their heads.

“The council and its partners have created a helpful guide called Snakes of the Bridgend Coast to help people spot snakes and other reptiles in Bridgend County Borough, as well as advice on what to do if you come across one.

“The best advice for anyone who encounters a snake along the way is to just leave them alone and try not to disturb them.

“All British reptiles are protected by law and the viper is a species considered particularly risky.”

In April, the parents of eight-year-old Jake Closier of Camden Town, London, told how they were on a day trip to Hemsby beach in Norfolk when he was bitten.

His hand exploded to nearly five times its normal size and he required poison control treatment at James Paget University Hospital in Great Yarmouth to prevent him from going into anaphylactic shock.

Pet owners were also warned in April after a dog on a Norfolk holiday beach was attacked by one of the hissing vipers.

Indi, a Hungarian Vizsla, was rescued after veterinary treatment, but owner Rebekah Mann says it was a close run.

The three-year-old Indi was monitored for long-term effects after she was bitten in Winterton on the Norfolk coast.

Rebekah, a 38-year-old pharmacist, was walking the dog with friends along the sand dunes on the beach.

Indi was bitten by the fangs of a viper, but surprisingly didn’t react at the time.

It wasn’t until she returned home to Norwich that Rebekah noticed that her pet’s leg was swollen and getting worse.

Rebekah called the vets, not realizing at the time what had happened.

During the operation at Taverham, the dog’s paw was shaved, revealing the telltale stab wounds where the poison had entered.

Taverham Vets posted advice on his Facebook page advising people to carry their dog if they suspect it has been attacked to prevent the poison from circulating around the body.

Penmellyn Vet Group in Cornwall, which had to treat six dogs in a five-day period after they were bitten last year, urged people to keep pets on a lead, especially when walking in sand dunes or grassland.

The vets said, ‘Keep your eyes on the ground and if you see black and white snakes, give them a very wide berth.’

Only about a foot to 18 inches tall, their venom can even hospitalize people, although they rarely attack unless they feel threatened or are defending their young.

There are two other species of snakes found in the wild in Britain – the grass snake, which can grow up to four feet in length, and the much smaller and rarer smooth snake – but they are harmless.

Vipers like open moors and grassy banks, and can often be found on cliffs and dunes by the sea.