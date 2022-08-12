McDonald’s says it will reopen branches in Ukraine to restore an ‘important sense of normalcy’

<!–

McDonald’s has said it will reopen branches in Ukraine to restore an “important sense of normalcy” in the country six months after restaurants closed when Russia invaded.

It said on Thursday it will reopen some restaurants in Kiev and western Ukraine, where businesses are trading away from the fighting. Companies that have opened in Kiev include Nike, KFC and Mango.

McDonald’s has closed its Ukrainian restaurants because of the war, but has continued to pay more than 10,000 workers in the country.

The decision to reopen some stores is also a symbol of support for Ukraine after it shut down McDonald’s operations in Russia in March.

Paul Pomroy, corporate senior vice president of internationally operated markets, said in a message to employees: “We have spoken extensively with our employees who have expressed a strong desire to return to work and see our restaurants reopen in Ukraine.

“In recent months, the belief that this would support a small but important sense of normalcy has grown stronger.”

There are 109 McDonald’s stores in Ukraine, but the company did not say how many would open, when or which customers would welcome first.

The company said it will work with suppliers in the coming months to get supplies to restaurants, prepare stores and return workers, as well as launch security procedures as the war rages east.

McDonald’s decision to reopen Ukraine comes after the country has been badly damaged economically by the war.

Restarting businesses, even in limited capacity, would help. The International Monetary Fund has forecast that Ukraine’s economy could shrink by 35 percent this year.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s has sold its 850 restaurants in Russia to a franchisee. It comes three decades after the company opened its first Moscow location, which became a powerful symbol of easing Cold War tensions.

After the company closed its fast-food restaurant’s Russian branches in March, the company lost about $55 million a month.

The sale of its Russian restaurants marked the first time the company had de-arched or exited a major market.

Alexander Govor bought thousands of former McDonald’s restaurants in Russia and reopens them under the name Vkusno-i Tochka, or Tasty-full stop.