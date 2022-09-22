McDonald’s refuse to serve TikTok star cheese with McPlant burger over fears they could get ‘fired’

A TikTok star was left stunned after a McDonald’s drive-thru refused to serve him a vegan McPlant burger with real cheese, even after he offered to buy a slice in a separate box.

Vegetarian Louis Wright, 25, asked if he could buy a cheeseburger with all but the cheese slice removed, along with his vegan cheese-free burger.

But McDonald’s staff in Poole, Dorset, turned down his request over concerns they could be ‘fired’ if they put the slice in because it ‘goes against the whole vegan thing’.

Mr Wright, who is also a musician, told MailOnline that he filmed his encounter after being refused a slice of cheese at the same location the day before, after catching the train home from London.

He asked a drive-thru employee at Tower Park McDonald’s in Poole on Sunday evening for the plant-based burger, but with “regular cheese instead of vegan cheese” – which he says “tastes like rubber”.

But the worker declined his request about the speaker, saying, “We can’t do that because it goes against the whole vegan thing.”

McDonald’s launched its plant-based vegan McPlant burger (pictured) in the UK last September – but vegetarian Louis Wright complains the vegan cheese ‘tastes like rubber’

Louis compromised by asking for a McPlant without cheese, asking, “Can I just have a slice of cheese separately?”

“Yes, that’s fine,” the worker replied.

But when a worker then came to his car window, she said, “You can’t do that, I’m afraid, because it’s a vegan product.”

He said he would be willing to buy a slice of cheese in a separate box and pay for a £1.19 cheeseburger.

“I’ll take the McPlant, no cheese. Then I’ll have a cheeseburger with nothing but the cheese in a box.

“I’m paying full cheeseburger price. I just want a cheeseburger, no bun, nothing but just the cheese.”

The restaurant manager then went to Louis’s car and continued to refuse him the cheese slice.

“I’m not going to sell it to you because you’re going to do it in civilian clothes,” the manager told Louis.

Louis said, “I can do that, it’s not up to you to say whether I can put the cheese in my burger or not.”

“You can complain to our headquarters and they will tell you the same thing – that you can’t put normal cheese in the burger,” the manager said.

Louis replied, “Okay, I’m not going to do that, I just want a piece of cheese separately.”

The manager said, “If you put it in there and put it all over social media, ‘Look what we did’, I’ll be fired.”

“I could go home and put a brick in it and bite it and say, ‘Look, I found a brick in my burger,’ that’s all up to me to do.

“I just want a slice of cheese, man.”

“It’s our rules, I’m afraid,” the manager said. ‘Not knowing it’s a piece of cheese that fits in the burger.

“I have a wife and kids – I’m not going to get fired for a slice of cheese.”

Mr. Wright also bought cheese snacks in the same order without any problems.

The social media star told MailOnline that McDonald’s location “we had cheese in the McPlant in the past.”

He criticized the manager, saying that once he decided he wasn’t allowed a slice of cheese, he wouldn’t change his mind. “It was a proud thing,” he said.

He filmed the bizarre exchange, which he called “McSaga,” and it has been viewed over 10 million times on TikTok.

Mr Wright followed on Tuesday, where he filmed himself at another McDonald’s location, Wessex Gate, also in Poole.

The employee behind the speaker was much more cooperative and said, “I’ve seen the video. I’m going to do everything in my power [to do it for you].”

He liked to serve the McPlant without cheese and with a separate slice of cheese in a box.

He joked that he was just chasing his dream and said, “I wanted to be a man who eats cheese.”

Launched last September, the McPlant is an all vegan burger made from plant-based ingredients.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We apologize that the customer was disappointed with their experience on this occasion.

‘Our McPlant is a vegan certified product.

“And we understand that the team member followed our advice to restaurants to not modify the product with non-vegan ingredients to protect its integrity.

“However, we accept that the guidelines have been misinterpreted on this occasion and the restaurant team has been notified.

“We recommend that the customer contact our customer service team, who can help find a solution.”