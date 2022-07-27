McDonald’s raises price of 99p cheeseburger for first time in 14 years

McDonald’s restaurants in the UK are raising the price of their signature 99p cheeseburger for the first time in more than a decade as the fast food chain becomes the latest company to pass on rising inflation to customers.

The 99p cheeseburger will now sell for £1.19 following the product’s first price hike in 14 years, the US group said on Wednesday.

McDonald’s will also increase the price of other products — such as McNugget stock boxes, breakfast meals, large coffees and some burgers — which will rise by 10 to 20 cents. The price hikes for single and double cheeseburgers will go into effect Wednesday, while the rest will be staggered into the summer.

“We know it’s tough right now. We live in incredibly challenging times and we’re all seeing the cost of everyday items, such as food and energy, rising in ways many of us have never experienced before,” said Alistair Macrow, CEO of McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

“Just like you, our company, our franchisees who own and operate our restaurants, and our suppliers are all feeling the impact of rising inflation.”

He acknowledged that “price increases are not good news”, stressing that the chain had “delayed and minimized these changes for as long as possible” in its 1,300 UK outlets. Prices for a select number of products remain “unaffected”.

Many of the world’s largest consumer goods groups, including Unilever and Coca-Cola, have announced significant price increases to counter inflationary cost pressures.

The rise in energy and food costs resulting from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and labor shortages in the wake of the pandemic have increased inflationary pressures on companies.

The costs of Unilever’s products – including Hellmann’s mayonnaise, Cif cleaning products and Wall’s ice cream – rose an average of 11.2 percent in the second quarter and are expected to rise further, the British group said Tuesday. Coca-Cola reported a similar trend, with the prices of its products rising about 5 percent.

Earlier this week, McDonald’s reported a 9.7 percent increase in global sales in the 13 weeks to June 30.

In the US, where the chain has more than 13,000 outlets, McDonald’s said its sales growth was “driven by strategic menu price increases” and inflation was pushing customers to look for cheaper options. Globally, the chain has approximately 36,000 restaurants – a combination of its own and franchise stores – in more than 100 countries.