McDonald’s customer finds mouse poo in meal: Perth, WA

She confronted the manager in the store to complain about the shocking find

A McDonald’s customer claims she found mouse droppings at the bottom of her takeout bag after eating most of her meal.

Hannah Whittome, 19, from Perth, shared her disgust on TikTok after a Macca’s run with her boyfriend on Sept. 4.

“We went through the drive-thru, got our food and when I was eating it I realized I was almost done, there was mouse poop in my food,” she said in the clip.

Ms Whittome told Daily Mail Australia the discovery made her nauseous and disgusted

She told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday: ‘I was quite angry and disgusted when I saw it, just like you would be.’

She said she tried to call the store “four times” at first, but they didn’t answer.

“So I decided to go in and confront them,” Mrs. Whittome said.

“The young manager didn’t handle the situation well… She was apparently on her phone the whole time, messaging the store manager.

“She brushed it off her shoulder like it was nothing and made me feel completely irrelevant when it was quite a big situation.”

Ms Whittome claims that the staff only offered her free food and would not give her any refunds.

She refused the free food.

“Even if it was a small piece of poop, it’s still in your food and can be very poisonous and dangerous if ingested,” Ms Whittome said.

“I formally emailed McDonald’s and prepared a written report about what happened…and they said they would get back to me within 1-2 business days.

“I said if they didn’t, I’d move on to social media… And I did four days later. I still haven’t had an answer.’

Ms Whittome (pictured) claims she didn’t find the poop until she finished eating

She has also contacted the Ministry of Health, but has not yet received a response.

McDonald’s told Daily Mail Australia in a statement that they are working to resolve the issue.

“McDonald’s takes food and drink safety extremely seriously,” the fast food giant said.

“Our restaurants follow strict cleaning, sanitizing, quality control and hygiene procedures at all times.

“We spoke to the customer to express our disappointment with her experience and to offer vouchers for future visits. We are working with the restaurant to investigate this further.”