McDonald’s Chatswood offers $1000 cash bonuses to lure new workers on Sydney’s lower north shore

One of Sydney’s busiest McDonald’s is so desperate for employees that huge financial incentives have been offered to attract new employees.

McDonald’s Chatswood manager Rhys Taylor offered a $1,000 signup bonus

The fast food chain is one of thousands of workplaces offering dazzling start-up bonuses of up to $20,000 in an effort to attract staff in a competitive job market.

Rhys Taylor, store manager of McDonald’s Chatswood, welcomed the addition of 50 new employees to his store on Sydney’s lower north coast during a recent recruiting campaign.

More than a dozen new hires earned a $1,000 sign-up bonus that complemented a refer-a-friend incentive scheme advertised on in-store posters.

Mr Taylor resorted to desperate measures after losing staff faster than they were replaced.

McDonald’s is one of thousands of companies offering sign-up bonuses to attract staff (pictured, a Sydney branch)

“We had a lot of people asking about the sign-up bonuses when they saw the posters,” Mr Taylor told the… Australian Financial Review.

There is one catch: Employees must work a minimum of 20 hours a week in day and night shifts to get the bonus.

McDonald’s Australia stressed that the sign-up bonus was not available in every store, but it is available to franchise managers to recruit staff.

“Across the country, we are actively hiring people of all ages and experience levels in crew, management, barista, maintenance and corporate office roles,” a spokesperson said.

“McDonald’s is known for offering incentives such as flexible working hours and an unparalleled learning environment, including crew opportunities to pursue externally recognized certifications in the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries.”

Chatswood McDonald’s (pictured) on Sydney’s lower north coast offered $1,000 for new staff

The fast food giant also recently held a statewide recruiting blitz for its 260 stores in Victoria, where a five-minute interview could put you in one of 5,000 jobs up for grabs, no application required.

McDonald’s isn’t the only employer to resort to cash bonuses to attract staff.

In Melbourne, Burger chain Grill’d is offering a $10,000 sign-up bonus in the hunt for several assistant managers, while a vacancy for a GP in Lithgow west of Sydney comes with a $20,000 incentive.

On an employment website, Daily Mail Australia found a $10,000 sign-up bonus offered by a Sydney law firm and up to $6,000 for multiple midwifery and nurse positions in Perth.