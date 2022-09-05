McDonald’s Australia dramatically increases prices

A former McDonald’s crew trainer has opened the lid on some of the fast food giant’s best-kept secrets.

The Sydney man, who wished to remain anonymous, worked at McDonald’s for nearly a decade while he was in school and university.

Six years later, the 26-year-old has shared the ordering tips every customer should know — including how to make sure your burger is fresh and fries are warm.

FRESH BURGERS

While McDonald’s brags about making burgers “fresh to order,” they don’t let customers know that the meat is pre-cooked and stored in a heated cabinet.

Employees are expected to throw away meat after the timer has gone off.

Customers who want their meat made without salt and pepper are guaranteed to get a fresh burger, as the kitchen staff will have to put a new tenderloin on the grill.

If you’re looking for a fresh burger, ask if your meat comes without salt and pepper

FRESH FRIES

Like burgers, french fries can often be left cold if employees don’t keep track of how long each batch has been sitting there.

When you order your fries without saltyou are assured of hot and crispy chips.

Just ask for some salt — a free condiment at McDonald’s — and add it to your fresh fries (but be warned, you’ll infuriate the staff).

Ask for no salt to guarantee fresh fries. You have to wait three and a half minutes while the staff puts a new batch in the fryer

ALLERGIES = FRESH FOOD

While the aim is for staff to change their gloves regularly, keep the burger-assembly bench clean, and waste stale meat – things can get out of hand during rush hour.

If you want to make a flawless burger the right way, I suggest you say you’re allergic to an ingredient or gluten-free.

Kitchen staff take allergy requests very seriously – there is a huge liability if a customer gets sick – so they will wear clean gloves, wipe the couch and take extra precautions with your order.

Meat, fish, chicken and bacon are all placed in trays kept in heating cabinets (pictured above) with timers. Once those timers run out, staff are told to waste the product

If you think it’s weird to make the requests to a staff member, removing seasoning from your burger and fries is very easy on the self-service machine. Simply click on ‘customize item’ on the screen and follow the prompts

NO ICE = FREE SOFT DRINK

An old trick but a classic, if you’re extra thirsty but don’t have enough money to increase your Coke – ask for a soft drink without ice.

The staff has been trained to fill nearly a third of the cup with ice in an effort to save money on soda.

But be warned, a ‘no-ice’ soda isn’t for everyone – it won’t be as cold as you’re used to and you’ll miss that refreshing icy kick.

NEVER ORDER A FILET-O-FISH LATE NIGHT

The Filet-o-Fish is an acquired taste and as such, the demand for it is significantly lower than other burgers like the Big Mac or Quarter Pounder.

As a result, the fish section can often remain in a heated shelf for hours – despite the clear policy of having to remove it after the timer runs out.

If you’re into a late-night Filet-o-Fish, I suggest politely asking the manager if you can get a fresh burger.

How to get free coke: order a soft drink without ice – staff are trained to fill cups almost a third with ice

Gherkin, TOMATO SAUCE, WATER, SALT AND PEPPER ARE FREE

Customers technically have the right to order gherkins, tomato sauce and salt and pepper, among other things, for free.

Try your luck by ordering a bulk quantity of any of the above products – I saw a customer walk out with a whole bag of pickles for free.

Treating McDonald’s employees (stock image) with respect and kindness goes a long way

BE POLITE

If you want quality customer service and fresh food you would be surprised how much difference it makes to treat the staff decently.

Staff members working at the counter will almost always do their best to make sure customers get fresh burgers if asked kindly.

Conversely, customers who treat staff as if they were their slaves will more than likely end up with that old cheeseburger or flat soda.

By Dan Peters for Daily Mail Australia