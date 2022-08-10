McDonald’s Australia: ‘Disgusting’ trend is taking off on social media
‘Disgusting’ McDonald’s trend starts across Australia – but fast food workers are NOT impressed and it’s ruining their days: ‘Growing by size, that’s not funny’
- Disgusting New TikTok Trend Is Born With Aussies Pranking Maccas Staff
- Prank Sees People Replace Filet-O-Fish Patty With Dead Fish
- Customers then try to pass it on as a mistake to McDonald’s employees
A ‘disgusting’ new trend has emerged with young Australians making fun of McDonald’s staff and uploading videos of their encounters to TikTok.
A tradie called Dylan posted a video of him replacing the processed Filet-O-Fish hoki patty with a dead fish — before trying to pass it on to McDonald’s staff as their mistake.
The employee rejects the attempt and says she is aware of the viral trend.
‘Yes, very funny guys. I saw it on TikTok, not tonight,” she replies.
A disgusting new trend has emerged of young Australians mocking McDonald’s staff by replacing burgers with fish
The clip shows the young man in a high-vis vest standing outside a McDonald’s restaurant and opening the burger to reveal the dead fish inside.
Dylan then walks into the chain and to an employee where he claims to have a complaint.
He opens the burger for her again before she immediately realizes what he is doing.
A tradie called Dylan posted a video of him replacing a filet-o-fish protein with a dead fish – before trying to pass it on to the Maccas staff as their mistake
“That’s funny guys, it’s not from here,” she says.
“It’s really funny, not tonight, we’re busy.”
Australians were not impressed by Dylan’s attempted joke and stood up for the catering employee.
“Growing by size, that’s not funny,” a man replied.
Commenting on Daily Mail Australia, a McDonald’s spokeswoman said: ‘We can assure our customers that our Filet-O-Fish is delivered scaled, cooked and delicious.’
Australians criticized for showing no manners at McDonald’s
Australian fast food restaurants have been criticized for lack of manners after leaving an urban fast food restaurant littered with trash.
A customer waiting for his takeout order filmed the dining room of the McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne last month.
Garbage is piled across the floor and tables – including food wrappers, half-eaten burgers, scattered fries and discarded drinks.
The clutter didn’t seem to bother many customers, who sat down in the clutter to eat their food.
“Melbourne Maccas is something else… They should fire me before I clean this up,” the uploader wrote.
Australians have littered the state of a McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne (pictured)
Aussies were shocked by the cluttered environment and wondered how people could shamelessly throw their trash where other customers were eating.
‘Who would be in that cesspool? I would be furious at the state of that,” one wrote.
‘How can people be so inconsiderate, just use the trash can,’ said another.
“And Melbourne is in the top ten most livable cities in the world?” said a third.
Some commentators tried to explain why the restaurant would be so messy.
“If this is near the clubs on a Friday or Saturday night, it’s not that special,” said one person.
“The manager probably tolerates it for the amount of business they get,” added another.
“If it’s after midnight, the workers may be told to just leave it because it’s a health and safety issue,” said a third.