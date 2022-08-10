McDonald’s Australia: ‘Disgusting’ trend is taking off on social media

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A ‘disgusting’ new trend has emerged with young Australians making fun of McDonald’s staff and uploading videos of their encounters to TikTok.

A tradie called Dylan posted a video of him replacing the processed Filet-O-Fish hoki patty with a dead fish — before trying to pass it on to McDonald’s staff as their mistake.

The employee rejects the attempt and says she is aware of the viral trend.

‘Yes, very funny guys. I saw it on TikTok, not tonight,” she replies.

A disgusting new trend has emerged of young Australians mocking McDonald’s staff by replacing burgers with fish

The clip shows the young man in a high-vis vest standing outside a McDonald’s restaurant and opening the burger to reveal the dead fish inside.

Dylan then walks into the chain and to an employee where he claims to have a complaint.

He opens the burger for her again before she immediately realizes what he is doing.

A tradie called Dylan posted a video of him replacing a filet-o-fish protein with a dead fish – before trying to pass it on to the Maccas staff as their mistake

“That’s funny guys, it’s not from here,” she says.

“It’s really funny, not tonight, we’re busy.”

Australians were not impressed by Dylan’s attempted joke and stood up for the catering employee.

“Growing by size, that’s not funny,” a man replied.

Commenting on Daily Mail Australia, a McDonald’s spokeswoman said: ‘We can assure our customers that our Filet-O-Fish is delivered scaled, cooked and delicious.’