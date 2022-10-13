McDavid, Draisaitl give Oilers edge in rivalry once dominated by Sedins

EDMONTON — It’s a déjà vu for anyone who’s seen this Edmonton-Vancouver rivalry over the past 15 years.

Do you remember Rexall Place, circa 2006 to about 2014?

The Vancouver Canucks rolled into Edmonton and threw their ‘B’ game on the best ice in the league. Daniel and Henrik Sedin would score a pair on the power play, Roberto Luongo would hold the game until his team arrived – often about 40 minutes late – and Vancouver would leave Edmonton with two points based on a 20-minute effort.

The Oilers now have the Sedins, and their names are Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Edmonton trailed 2-0 in the opening 2:40 of the game and 3-0 after 21 minutes. Then they scored five unanswered goals in a 5-3 season opening win over the poor Canucks, a team that deserved better than it got in Northern Alberta on Wednesday night.

“It certainly wasn’t by anybody’s script,” said Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I don’t think we were sharp. I don’t think we synced early. We have found a way to win the game, which is a very good sign, but we can do better.”

McDavid (a hat-trick and four points) and Draisaitl (1-2-3) gave the Canucks seven points, and as in the old days, when the Sedins’ power play was always a goal or two better than Edmonton’s, the Oilers put this on the strength of their special teams with a three-for-four power play and a penalty kill unit that went seven for eight and scored an important short goal.

“It won’t be perfect every night,” McDavid reasoned. “You won’t have the game you want every night, and sometimes you win with your ‘B’ or ‘C’ game. It certainly wasn’t our ‘A’ game to start, but we found a way to get our feet up and get back into it.”

We get it: it’s the first game of the season and there are still some bottlenecks to be solved. But man, the Oilers were terrible at five-on-five for the first 40 minutes.

Frankly, the Defense Corps broke the puck out of their zone like a man handing out candy on Halloween, with more pucks ending up in Vancouver’s treat bags than on an Oilers teammate’s knife. The mistakes were so blatant and so frequent that the Canucks were rewarded both on the scoreboard and by the umpires, while Edmonton was desperate to defend their mistakes.

After 40 minutes, Vancouver led 28-15 and had seven power plays against Edmonton’s two.

But the figure? It was somehow 3-3, after a late period where JT Miller smelled a one-time opportunity for the power play, before Darnell Nurse on the other hand sent home a very similar puck to tie the game with 41 seconds left in the period.

It was goalkeeper Jack Campbell who stopped two breakaways with the score at 3-1, which is worth noting in a game where Edmonton scored five straight from the 24th minute. The Canucks had plenty of Class A chances in the final 36 minutes and didn’t dent the rope.

“I was pretty excited and they got two quick – two goals that I’d love to have back,” Campbell said. “It just shows the resilience in our team. They are a good team there. It’s not an easy competition to come back when you’re out so early.”

In British Columbia, you could hear the grit of teeth as the best player in the world cracked down on a Canucks team that was the better club, five-on-five. It’s like the Gretzky years again – Edmonton has a cheat code and with Draisaitl in the role of Mark Messier, it’s once again Edmonton’s turn to dominate this rivalry after the Sedin-led Canucks had their time in the early 2000s .

Edmonton went 4-0 against the Canucks last season and also defeated Vancouver on the opening night of the 2021-22 season.

It was McDavid’s eleventh hat-trick of his career, while the four-point night gave him 701 points in just his 488th game. It’s a milestone that will slip by with little attention, despite the company maintaining such a career-scoring pace.

McDavid is only the seventh player in NHL history – and sixth fastest – to achieve the feat in less than 500 games, joining a who’s who list that includes Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Peter Stastny, Mario Lemieux , Mike Bossy and Sidney Crosby.

Just another milestone achieved against a game but understaffed Canucks team, a group that should have been able to put this away, leading 3-0 in Period 2.

“It just wasn’t a good start for our group, but I don’t think there was anything going on there,” reasoned the Oilers captain. “It was the first game and maybe there were some jitters. Sometimes you have to get into a real (game) to get your legs back under you.

“It may have taken some time, but we found a way to make it happen.”