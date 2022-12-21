McCullum admits Ashes ‘a big carrot’ – but tells England to ‘enjoy’ Pakistan success first

Brendon McCullum admits next summer’s Ashes series is “a big carrot” for his new and improved England men’s team, as thoughts turn to next year’s challenges after a remarkable end to the 2022 campaign.

On Tuesday in Karachi, England wrapped up a convincing 3-0 victory over Pakistan to give McCullum a third series win as head coach. Since taking over at the start of the summer, he and captain Ben Stokes have led nine wins in ten games.

The magnitude of the red ball resurgence over the past seven months is such that the scars of a horrendous run of one win in 17 before McCullum and Stokes took over seem to have faded. That trajectory included a demoralizing 4-0 defeat in Australia last winter, sparking much home game introspection – not least the publication of Sir Andrew Strauss’ High Performance Review.

However, now there is a belief among the England team that they are more than a match for anyone in any circumstance. So the prospect of beating Australia for the first time since 2015 is tempting.

Reluctant to look far ahead, McCullum was not afraid to voice his frustration at the England Ashes obsession: “You guys do this all the time, don’t you?” he said when asked if he faced Australia on the Karachi outfield. Nevertheless, with just two Tests against New Zealand in February and then a single home Test against Ireland before the five-match series begins in Edgbaston on June 16 at Edgbaston, he admits the challenge that will be Australia has crossed his mind.

McCullum believes attempts to reclaim the urn next season will depend on the experience gained in Pakistan, which England will have to call on against a fierce opponent. “From our point of view, we’re going to have loose plans on that stuff,” he said when asked about the Ashes. “It’s a big carrot down the line.

“At the same time I want the boys to enjoy what we have been able to achieve here. Just like summer, the message is not to look too far ahead. Let’s live in the here and now of what we have achieved. Let that sink in. It will take some time costs to settle.

“I think it’s the same with the success that this team has had. We have to let that sink in because there will be tough challenges over time. And if you haven’t collected those good experiences, what are you going to rely on doing? “

Ever since England started making headlines with their aggressive approach as they talked about how they want to change Test cricket, a few have been back and forth with their rivals Down Under. The nickname ‘Bazball’ for the style of play they have adopted has been a source of amusement in the Australian dressing room, with the team hanging a ‘Ronball’ sign in their dressing room during their recent test match against the West Indies. [their head coach Andrew MacDonald is nicknamed ‘Ron’, after Ronald McDonald].

On Tuesday, Australia’s assistant coach Daniel Vettori credited his friend and former teammate McCullum for the turnaround he has caused: “That’s the nature of Brendon,” he said. “There’s positivity in everything he does.” He also anticipates an intriguing battle between a strong batting line-up and a strong Australian bowling attack, which could present the Stokes forwards with their toughest challenge yet.

Vettori expects England to “try it” when he faces his friend McCullum in the Ashes•BCCI

“They’re going to try it, it seems,” Vettori said. “I think that’s what everyone is excited about: that aggressive character versus an exceptional bowling attack.”

Many skeptics are waiting for the test bubble to burst in England, and predictions that it would burst in Pakistan have been categorically fabricated. However, an Australian bowling line-up with all bases covered could do just that, especially given the way a strong South African pace attack inflicted England’s only defeat under McCullum and Stokes at Lord’s in July.

But Mark Wood, the fast bowler crucial to securing victory in the second Test at Multan, believes England will relish the opportunity to continue to prove their doubters wrong.

“It’s more the fact that people continue to doubt us,” said Wood, when asked about England’s expectations of trying out their new brand of cricket against Australia. “You cannot go to Pakistan and do that. You will never be able to do that against India or against New Zealand.

“So it’s about [trying to] keep breaking records, keep trying to prove people wrong, play this way and show that, hopefully, other teams take notice and think they have to be in their ‘A’ game to beat this England team.