McConnell to host fundraisers for Herschel Walker and Blake Masters and is ‘optimistic’ on Senate

sen. Mitch McConnell has stopped by the party’s Trumpiest newcomer candidates and will be holding a fundraiser this week in Washington, DC for Georgian Republican Herschel Walker.

On Wednesday, McConnell plans to hold a fundraiser for Trump-backed Arizona candidate Blake Masters.

The turnaround comes after McConnell showed little enthusiasm for the GOP’s Senate prospects in comments he made last month.

“I think there’s probably a greater chance of the House overturning than the Senate,” McConnell said in Florence, Kentucky, at a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Aug. 18.

“Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidate has a lot to do with the outcome.’

On August 27, McConnell staged an event in Louisville, Ky., to benefit Walker, Pennsylvania Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz and Rep. Ted Budd, who is running for the Senate in North Carolina.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found that Walker and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., were locked in dead heat two months before the midterm elections, with the Democrat in charge of Walker 46-44 percent. But a Quinnipiac poll released last week found a bigger difference — Warnock led 52 to 46 percent. The two candidates will participate in a debate on October 15.

Senate GOP leaders initially objected to Walker’s candidacy, concerned about past domestic violence allegations he has attributed to his past mental health struggles. But they were impressed with his fundraising abilities, and McConnell backed the former NFL pro last year.

McConnell reportedly expressed “cautious optimism” about his party’s prospects in the Senate at a closed Chamber of Commerce event this week.

McConnell told the group he wants to keep the election focused on inflation, the border and crime, and claimed the Democrats wanted to distract themselves with other issues.

Meanwhile, a McConnell-aligned super PAC and a PAC tuned to billionaire Peter Thiel are engaged in a game of no-it in Arizona over who will foot the bill for last-minute ad purchases for Masters.

The McConnell-aligned Senate leadership fund on Tuesday canceled a $9.6 million TV purchase, hoping other outside conservative groups would foot the bill. Instead, that money will be spent in Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada.

A super PAC funded by Thiel is spending about $1.7 million on Masters, and combined with spending from other outside groups, Masters will recoup about $7.5 million of that ad spend. Thiel is also organizing a fundraiser for Masters at his Los Angeles home.