McCarthy’s bid for speaker continues, Trump urges support

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans opened the second day of the new Congress on Wednesday with no clear turn from the political chaos as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that left the new majority in turmoil.

The House relented at noon, and a McCarthy ally quickly re-nominated him for the job with a rousing speech designed to shake off opponents.

“Sure, it looks messy,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. But he said there’s nowhere he’d rather be than in the House’s new GOP majority. “The American people are in charge,” he said.

McCarthy himself entered the room and said, “We’ll vote again.”

It was the first time in 100 years that a candidate for Speaker of the House failed to take the gavel on the first ballot, but McCarthy seemed undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the end, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disorder and bring the Republican Party together.

Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: “SHAKE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” he wrote on his social media site. He added: “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A HUGE AND EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.”

The House will try again on Wednesday, after Tuesday’s deadlock has essentially brought everything else to a standstill, waiting for Republicans to pick a speaker.

“Today, is that the day I wanted? No,” McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday at the Capitol after a series of closed-door meetings. Asked if he would quit, McCarthy said, “It’s not going to happen.”

President Joe Biden, who left the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said “the rest of the world is watching” the scene on the House floor.

“I’m just embarrassed that it’s taking so long,” Biden said. “I have no idea” who will prevail.

The disorganized start to the new Congress signaled trouble ahead with the Republicans now in control of the House.

Tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled. Without a speaker, the House cannot form fully — swearing in its members, appointing its committee chairs, participating in floor proceedings and launching inquiries into the Biden administration. Legislators’ families had been waiting as what is normally a day of celebration descended into chaos, with children playing in the aisles or squirming in parents’ arms.

But it was not at all clear how the embattled GOP leader could recover to win over right-wing conservatives who reject his leadership. It usually takes a majority of the House to become speaker, 218 votes — though the threshold can drop if members are absent or vote only present, a strategy McCarthy seemed to be considering.

McCarthy won no more than 203 votes in three rounds of voting, losing as many as 20 Republicans from his slim majority of 222 seats.

Not since 1923 has the election of a speaker been voted on more than once, and the longest and most grueling battle for the gavel began in late 1855 and lasted two months, by 133 votes, during debates over slavery leading up to the Civil War.

“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of the holdouts.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend the normal course of business in Washington and were determined to stop McCarthy’s rise to power without compromising their priorities.

In many ways, the challenge from the far right was reminiscent of the last time Republicans seized power in the House, when Tea Party Republicans delivered hard-hitting politics and shut down the government after winning control in the 2010 midterm elections.

As the spectacle of the vote continued, McCarthy’s backers begged the holdouts to line up for the California Republican.

“We all came here to get things done,” said the second-tier Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, in a speech nominating McCarthy for the vote and urging his colleagues to drop their protest.

Scalise, herself a possible GOP compromise choice, took issue with Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda, saying, “We can’t begin to solve those problems until we elect Kevin McCarthy as our next speaker.”

But the holdouts forced a third and final round of voting before Republican leaders quickly adjourned Tuesday night.

“The American people are watching, and that’s a good thing,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who is fellow conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio nominated as alternate speaker.

Jordan, the McCarthy rival turned ally, was pushed forward twice by conservatives, but he doesn’t seem to want the job. The Ohio Republican is about to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and he stood up during the floor debate to urge his colleagues to vote for McCarthy instead.

“We need to rally around him, come together,” Jordan said.

In total, a core group of 19 Republicans — and then 20 — voted for someone other than McCarthy. The first ballot sent votes to Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jordan and others, with Jordan winning the vote alone on the next two ballots.

The deadlock over McCarthy has been deepening since Republicans won the House majority in the midterm elections. While the Senate barely remains in Democratic hands, House Republicans are eager to confront Biden after two years of Democrats controlling both houses of Congress. The conservative Freedom Caucus led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he is neither conservative enough nor strong enough to fight the Democrats.

To garner support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of the Freedom Caucus, which has pushed for rule changes and other concessions that give grassroots more influence in the legislative process. He’s been here before, having dropped out of the speaker’s race in 2015 when he failed to win over the Conservatives.

Late Tuesday, pizza, Chick-fil-A, and tacos were taken to various conference rooms in the Capitol after the failed vote, as McCarthy supporters and opponents alike sat down to figure out how to choose a speaker.

“Everything is on the table,” said McCarthy ally Rep. Patrick McHenry, RN.C. — except, he said, dismissing the leader. “Not at all. That’s not on the table.”

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump’s bid to challenge the 2020 presidential election, had previously said it was up to McCarthy to meet their demands and change the dynamic.

Democrats enthusiastically nominated Jeffries, who takes over as party leader, as their speaker of choice. He won the most total votes, 212.

If McCarthy could win 213 votes and then convince the remaining naysayers to just vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required by the rules to have the majority.

It’s a strategy that former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner, had used as they confronted the opposition and won the gavel by less than 218 votes.

McCarthy said late Tuesday at the Capitol, “You get 213 votes, and the others don’t say any other name. That’s how you can win.”