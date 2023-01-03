McCarthy’s battle with GOP’s right flank slows the speaker’s bid

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans failed to elect party leader Kevin McCarthy as the new Speaker of the House, and adjourned Tuesday night in disarray, ending a raucous first day of the new Congress but hoping Wednesday somehow regroup from his historic defeat.

The abrupt end to a long, messy first day showed there is no easy way forward for McCarthy, who vowed to fight to the end to claim the gavel despite opposition from the chamber’s most conservative members. McCarthy needed 218 votes in the full House, got just 203 in two rounds — fewer even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber — and fared even worse with 202 in round three.

Tensions rose as night fell on the new House majority and all other affairs ground to a halt. The Chamber agreed to return at noon on Wednesday.

“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of the holdouts.

McCarthy had promised a “battle on the floor” for as long as it took to defeat fellow right-wing Republicans who refused to give him their vote. But it was not at all clear how the embattled GOP leader could recover after becoming the first House of Representatives candidate in 100 years to fail to win the gavel with his party in the majority.

Without a speaker, the House cannot form fully — swearing in its members, appointing its committee chairs, participating in floor proceedings and launching inquiries into the Biden administration.

“We all came here to get things done,” said the second-tier Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, in a rousing speech urging his colleagues to drop their protest.

Scalise, herself a possible GOP compromise choice, took issue with Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda, saying, “We can’t begin to solve those problems until we elect Kevin McCarthy as our next speaker.”

It was a tumultuous start to the new Congress and marked a tough road ahead for the Republicans who now control the House. Families of legislators waited as what is normally a day of celebration descended into chaos, with children playing in the aisles or squirming in parents’ arms. A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend normalcy in Washington and were determined to stop McCarthy’s rise without compromising their priorities .

“The American people are watching, and that’s a good thing,” said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who is fellow conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio nominated as alternate speaker.

It was the second time conservatives had pushed forward a reluctant Jordan, the McCarthy rival-turned-ally, who had previously risen to urge his colleagues — even those who supported Jordan — to vote for McCarthy.

“We need to rally around him, come together,” Jordan said.

In total, a core group of 19 Republicans — and then 20 — voted for Jordan, denying McCarthy the majority he needed.

Smiling through it all, McCarthy seemed intent on simply tiring out his colleagues. Earlier, he walked into the room, posed for photos and received a standing ovation from many on his side of the aisle. He was nominated by the third Republican, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, who said the Californian from gritty Bakersfield “has what it takes” to run the House.

But a challenge was soon raised by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a conservative former leader of the Freedom Caucus, who was nominated as speaker by a fellow conservative.

The mood was tense, at least on the Republican side, as lawmakers rose from their seats and took a lengthy in-person vote. Democrats were in high spirits as they cast their own historic votes for their leader, Jeffries of New York.

In the first round, McCarthy won 203 votes, 10 for Biggs and nine for other Republicans. In the second it was 203 for McCarthy and 19 for Jordan. On the third ballot, McCarthy had 202 to Jordan’s 20. Democrat Jeffries had the most, 212 votes, but no candidate won a majority.

“The only thing that’s clear is he doesn’t have the votes,” Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told CNN before joining those who voted for McCarthy. “At some point, as a conference, we’re going to have to figure out who does.”

The deadlock over McCarthy has been deepening since Republicans appeared on track to win the House of Representatives majority in the November midterm elections. A new generation of Trump-aligned Republicans led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he is neither conservative enough nor strong enough to fight the Democrats.

While the Senate barely remains in Democratic hands, House Republicans are eager to confront Biden after two years of Democrats controlling both houses of Congress.

After a private GOP morning meeting, a core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Trump were outraged, calling the meeting a “slammed” by McCarthy allies and remaining steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader.

“There is one person who could have changed all of this,” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chair of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump’s bid to contest the 2020 presidential election.

The group said McCarthy rejected the group’s last-ditch demand to change rules at a meeting late Monday at the Capitol.

“If you want to drain the swamp, you can’t put the largest gator in control of the exercise,” says Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

McCarthy’s backers also got angry. Rep. Dusty Johnson, RS.D., a leader of a more pragmatic conservative group, said “frustration was mounting” with the minority group opposed to McCarthy.

As the day began, outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Gavelled closed out the final session, stepping aside for the new House leadership in her Democratic Party, to a standing ovation from colleagues on her side of the aisle.

The chaplain opened with a prayer to bring the 118th Congress to life.

Democrats enthusiastically nominated Jeffries, who takes over as party leader, as their speaker of choice — a typically symbolic gesture for the minority, but one that took on new importance with Republicans at odds with each other.

“A Latino is in this room nominating a black man for our leader for the first time in American history,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, the third Democrat, in nominating his colleague.

But there was only negative history for the Republicans. as McCarthy fell short, even with a Trump endorsement.

Next steps are uncertain. Scalise could be another choice, a conservative who was widely loved by his peers and seen as a hero by some after surviving a gunshot wound he received at a congressional baseball game in 2017.

A speaker’s contest last went several rounds in 1923.

This year’s Republican standoff stood in stark contrast to the other side of the Capitol, where GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will officially become the longest-serving party leader in the chamber’s history. New York Democrat Chuck Schumer remains majority leader.

Despite being outnumbered in the Senate, where Democrats hold a narrow 51-49 majority, McConnell could prove to be a viable partner as Biden aims for bipartisan victories in the new era of divided government. The two men are expected to appear together Wednesday in the GOP leader’s home state of Kentucky to celebrate federal infrastructure investment in a vital bridge connecting Kentucky and Ohio.