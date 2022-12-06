McCarthy tells McConnell to ‘wait until we’re in charge’ to pass spending bill

<!–

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is taking a hard line in talks to try to negotiate a general spending bill to keep the government running, saying Republicans will have more power next month. .

‘Why would you want to work on something if we have the gavel inside Congress?’ he he said foxnews Monday.

“Wait until we’re in charge,” McCarthy said, taking a position that puts him at odds with Democrats and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose team engaged in year-end talks with Democrats in an effort to for buttoning up. invoice expenses.

“We would get stronger in every negotiation, so any Republican who is trying to work with them is wrong,” McCarthy told Fox host Laura Ingraham, who said a blanket bill “takes your power away for 10 months”, with a video trace. calling it a “year-end cash grab.”

‘We are 28 days away from the Republicans having the hammer, we would be stronger in any negotiation. Any Republican trying to work with them is wrong,” McCarthy told him.

McCarthy has continued to criticize Biden on the border, both outside the White House and on the Ingraham show.

He also reiterated his call to include a provision in the final National Defense Authorization Act ending the covid vaccination mandate for US forces.

“If we win it here, we can push it anywhere else,” McCarthy said of the mandate.

He said Republicans would have more power to end such measures once they are in majority control.

He made the comments hours before Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) announced that he would challenge McCarthy in the House of Representatives on Jan. 3 when he runs for speaker.

McCarthy appeared on The Laura Ingraham Show where he criticized overhead bills.

He called out an op-ed in the Daily Caller for making “structural change” against a Republican whom he called a “creature of the status quo of the establishment.”

He had previously challenged McCarthy within the close Republican Conference, losing by a vote of 188-31.

But only a handful of Republicans could bring McCarthy down if they insisted on voting for someone else.

Without a big ‘omnibus’ bill, Congress will have to pass another continuing resolution any time soon to keep the government running.