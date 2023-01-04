McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray

By LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the House of Representatives endured a second day of multiple rounds of voting on Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that tarnished the beginnings of their new majority.

For the fourth, fifth and sixth time, Republicans attempted to vote McCarthy for the top job as the House spiraled deeper into disarray. But the votes came in nearly the same result, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, leaving him well short of the 218 normally required to win the gavel.

McCarthy even saw his total drop to 201, when a fellow Republican switched to just vote present.

“Well, it’s Groundhog Day,” Rep. said. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., in nominating McCarthy on the sixth ballot.

She said, “To all the Americans watching right now, we hear you. And we will get through this – no matter how messy.”

But conservatives on the right, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump, seemed emboldened by the standoff — though Trump publicly supported McCarthy,

“This is actually an invigorating day for America,” said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was nominated three times as an alternative by his Conservative colleagues. “There are a lot of members in the room who want to have serious conversations about how we can bring this all to a close and pick a speaker.”

McCarthy, the California Republican, vowed to keep fighting despite the grueling spectacle, unlike any other in modern times, that agitated the new majority a day earlier. Animated private discussions erupted on the chamber floor between McCarthy supporters and opponents seeking an endgame.

The House relented at noon, but no other work could be done — swearing in new members, forming committees, tackling legislation, investigating the Biden administration — until the speaker was elected.

“I still have the most votes,” McCarthy said at the start of the session. “We can get there at the end of the day.”

But the dynamics were no different from day one, when Democrats elected their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, again named speaker, and Donalds presented his challenge to McCarthy in another history-making moment. Both Jeffries and Donalds are black.

“This country needs leadership,” said Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican, noting that it was the first time in history that two black Americans were nominated for high office, and lawmakers from both parties stood up to applaud .

It was the first time in 100 years that a candidate for Speaker of the House failed to take the gavel on the first ballot, but McCarthy seemed undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish.

The disorganized start to the new Congress signaled trouble ahead with the Republicans now in control of the House.

President Joe Biden, who left the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said “the rest of the world is watching” the scene on the House floor.

“I’m just embarrassed that it’s taking so long,” Biden said. “I have no idea” who will prevail.

Tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled. Not since 1923 has the election of a speaker been voted on more than once, and the longest and most grueling battle for the gavel began in late 1855 and lasted two months, by 133 votes, during debates over slavery leading up to the Civil War.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend the normal course of business in Washington and were determined to stop McCarthy’s rise to power without compromising their priorities.

But even Trump’s strongest supporters disagreed on this issue. Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado conservative who nominated Donalds for a second time, called on the former president to tell McCarthy, “Sir, you don’t have the votes and it’s time to step down.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump had done the opposite by urging Republicans to vote for McCarthy. “Close the deal, take the win,” he wrote in capital letters on his social media site. “Don’t turn a great triumph into a gigantic and embarrassing defeat.”

As the spectacle of the vote continued, McCarthy’s backers begged the holdouts to line up for the California Republican.

“I think members on both sides of this are under a lot of pressure right now,” says Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. “So I think the message from home is, ‘Hey, sort these things out, we don’t have time for the little things and the egos.'”

The deadlock over McCarthy has been building since Republicans won the House majority in the midterm elections. While the Senate barely remains in Democratic hands, House Republicans are eager to confront Biden after two years of Democrats controlling both houses of Congress. The conservative Freedom Caucus led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he is neither conservative enough nor strong enough to fight the Democrats.

To garner support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of the Freedom Caucus, which have pushed for rule changes and other concessions that would give full members more influence in the legislative process. He’s been here before, having dropped out of the speaker’s race in 2015 when he failed to win over the Conservatives.

“Everything is on the table,” said ally Rep. Patrick McHenry, RN.C. — except, he said, as McCarthy stepped aside. “Not at all. That’s not on the table.”

Democrats enthusiastically nominated Jeffries, who takes over as party leader, as their speaker of choice. He won the most total votes, 212.

If McCarthy could win 213 votes and then convince the remaining naysayers to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required by the rules to have the majority.

It’s a strategy that former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner, had used as they confronted the opposition and won the gavel by less than 218 votes.

A Republican, Rep. Indiana’s Victoria Spartz, attended voting in the fourth and fifth rounds, but it made no difference to the immediate outcome.

___

AP writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed reporting.