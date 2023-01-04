McCarthy fails again in bid for speaker, GOP in disarray

By LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans endured a second day of multiple voting on Wednesday, unable to win Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

For the fifth time, Republicans nominated McCarthy as their speaker as the House spiraled deeper. That came shortly after the fourth ballot showed that 20 conservative holdouts still refused to support him, unchanged from last time. He fell well short of the 218 votes usually required to win the gavel.

“Let cooler, more rational heads prevail,” said Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Ohio, a conservative member of the far-right Freedom Caucus who nevertheless nominated McCarthy.

The California Republican vowed to keep fighting despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that rocked the new majority a day earlier. Animated private discussions erupted on the chamber floor between McCarthy supporters and opponents seeking an endgame.

The House relented at noon, and a McCarthy ally quickly re-nominated him for the job with a rousing speech designed to shake off opponents.

“Sure, it looks messy,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. But democracy is messy, he said. “The American people are in charge.”

McCarthy himself entered the room and said, “We’ll vote again.”

But the dynamics were no different from day one, when Democrats elected their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, reinstated as speaker, and a Freedom Caucus right wing leader twice issued a challenge to McCarthy — by Rep. Byron Donalds, R. -Fla., in another history-making moment. Both Jeffries and Donalds are black.

“This country needs leadership,” said Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican, noting that it was the first time in history that two black Americans were nominated for high office, and lawmakers from both parties stood up to applaud .

It was the first time in 100 years that a candidate for Speaker of the House failed to take the gavel on the first ballot, but McCarthy seemed undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the end, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disorder and bring the Republican Party together.

Early Wednesday, Trump publicly urged Republicans to vote for McCarthy: “SHAKE THE DEAL, TAKE THE VICTORY,” he wrote on his social media site. He added: “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A HUGE AND EMBARRASSING DEFEAT.”

The House tried again on Wednesday after Tuesday’s stalemate essentially brought everything else to a standstill, waiting for Republicans to pick a speaker.

“Today, is that the day I wanted? No,” McCarthy told reporters late Tuesday at the Capitol after a series of closed-door meetings. Asked if he would quit, McCarthy said, “It’s not going to happen.”

President Joe Biden, who left the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said “the rest of the world is watching” the scene on the House floor.

“I’m just embarrassed that it’s taking so long,” Biden said. “I have no idea” who will prevail.

The disorganized start to the new Congress signaled trouble ahead with the Republicans now in control of the House.

Tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled. Without a speaker, the House cannot form fully — swearing in its members, appointing its committee chairs, participating in floor proceedings and launching inquiries into the Biden administration.

Not since 1923 has the election of a speaker been voted on more than once, and the longest and most grueling battle for the gavel began in late 1855 and lasted two months, by 133 votes, during debates over slavery leading up to the Civil War.

“Kevin McCarthy is not going to be a speaker,” Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of the holdouts.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend the normal course of business in Washington and were determined to stop McCarthy’s rise to power without compromising their priorities.

As the spectacle of the vote continued, McCarthy’s backers begged the holdouts to line up for the California Republican.

“We all came here to get things done,” said the second-tier Republican, Rep. Steve Scalise, in a speech nominating McCarthy for the vote and urging his colleagues to drop their protest.

Scalise, herself a possible GOP compromise choice, took issue with Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda, saying, “We can’t begin to solve those problems until we elect Kevin McCarthy as our next speaker.”

The deadlock over McCarthy has been deepening since Republicans won the House majority in the midterm elections. While the Senate barely remains in Democratic hands, House Republicans are eager to confront Biden after two years of Democrats controlling both houses of Congress. The conservative Freedom Caucus led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he is neither conservative enough nor strong enough to fight the Democrats.

To garner support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of the Freedom Caucus, which have pushed for rule changes and other concessions that would give full members more influence in the legislative process. He’s been here before, having dropped out of the speaker’s race in 2015 when he failed to win over the Conservatives.

“Everything is on the table,” said ally Rep. Patrick McHenry, RN.C. — except, he said, as McCarthy stepped aside. “Not at all. That’s not on the table.”

Democrats enthusiastically nominated Jeffries, who takes over as party leader, as their speaker of choice. He won the most total votes, 212.

If McCarthy could win 213 votes and then convince the remaining naysayers to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required by the rules to have the majority.

It’s a strategy that former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner, had used as they confronted the opposition and won the gavel by less than 218 votes.