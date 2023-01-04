McCarthy-backer Rep. Mike Rogers says GOP will deal with Democrats if ‘belligerents’ won’t fold

A powerful Republican House lawmaker backing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s delayed bid for a speaker says if a group of 20 arch-conservative holdouts don’t come to terms within days, mainstream Republicans will strike a deal with the Democrats.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.), who is in line to chair the House Armed Services Committee if Republicans manage to unite behind a leader, accused a back faction he called “20 belligerents” “legislative terrorists.” to be engaging in “narcissistic behavior” by making demands that McCarthy cannot possibly meet.

If there is no agreement by the end of the week, he raised the possibility, floated by some rank-and-file Democrats, of trying to secure a portion of their speaker votes in exchange for concessions to the minority.

“And that’s why I say I hope we come back next week — you’ll find that a lot of us will — we’ll either see there’s a path, or we’ll have to cross the aisle,” Rogers told DailyMail. com while fellow Republicans were fighting in the House chamber.

Rep. Mike Rogers, a senior GOP legislator, called a group of 20 Republican holdouts “legislative terrorists” who “pushed a gun” against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s head. He said the Republicans would reach out to the Democrats if the “belligerents” don’t get in line

He said regular members would work with Democrats to see how to accommodate them on rules or policy issues, and that the group of 202 lawmakers had “hardened” in their support of McCarthy.

‘At 200 of us, we are getting more and more irritable and hardened. And then you see us going in a different direction, when we find that this is not an option,” he said.

“You get to a point and you say, Kevin, we love you, but you’re not — we’re not dealing with [them] not anymore. Because it’s not about McCarthy. This is about the conference. They want to go around the conference and get the things they want by dealing with one person – they have a gun to his head. You don’t negotiate with terrorists, whether it’s Islamic terrorists who have a sword to someone’s head, or these people who basically have a political gun to Kevin’s head,” he said.

“You don’t negotiate with terrorists, whether it’s Islamic terrorists who have a sword to someone’s head, or these people who basically have a political gun to Kevin’s head,” said Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Elect Lauren Boebert (R-CO) supports rival for House Speaker as McCarthy watches

“You don’t negotiate with these people. These are legislative terrorists who have no problem killing the hostage, and you can quote me on that,” he added emphatically.

Rogers spoke after a few Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY), had held informal talks with Republicans while longtime Rep. Marcy Kaptur (Ohio), came up with the idea of ​​a “unity meeting.”

Rogers didn’t talk about going so far as to lure Democrats into such a creation, but instead suggested buying off enough votes with rules or even policy gestures to gain GOP control.

‘Oh, we’ll give them something. One thing about minority votes: they are always rentable. Sometimes they are expensive, but they are always for rent,” he joked.

He brushed off the unity government’s gamble, in an institution where the majority has almost total power.

‘It wouldn’t be. Trust me, there are things they’d want in return,” he dangled.

“I mean, there’s a whole host of things that would benefit those in the minority that many of us would find more palatable than dealing with ‘the GOP holdouts,'” he said. “It’s very malleable, the universe of things that can be negotiated,” he said.

Rogers, whose committee staff is sidelined until a speaker is elected, works on one of the few panels in the House that tends to be bipartisan.

“I run the Armed Services Committee with Adam Smith. We come up with a fully bipartisan bill every year. It is very doable. If you’re not an asshole, you can get a deal here. Democrats don’t all have horns coming out of their heads. That’s why I say time is on our side. We will work with these people for as long as possible, but as soon as we realize we can’t, we will deal with the other options. And they’re here.’

He said McCarthy “told a number of people this morning that he’s had some productive meetings with the 20 belligerents and that he thinks progress is being made” and that things could be “on the right track tomorrow.”

But the Californian who had long dreamed of being a speaker lost again on several floors on Wednesday.

Rogers said of the holdouts, “They like the attention. This is all narcissistic behavior. It’s all it is. They love it. They won’t love it as much if it takes a while. People back home are starting to realize what they are doing to this country.’

At an angry GOP conference meeting Tuesday, he suggested kicking Republicans who refuse to take McCarthy off committees. Rogers is a member of the Steering Committee, which creates panel assignments and influences but does not fully control the speaker. “I promised,” he said said of the threat.

Whether the Democrats are actually open to a deal that would save McCarthy remains to be seen.

‘I haven’t heard anything about offers or anything. And I just don’t know what they have to offer that would be attractive to make Kevin McCarthy a speaker,” Rep. Joaquin Castro told DailyMail.com.

McCarthy losing vote after vote gives Democrats a potential chance to try and compete in the speaker contest. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (r), a New York Democrat, has repeatedly served as the voting leader

Trying to get a moderate Republican like former Michigan GOP Rep. Taking Fred Upton to the next level might be even more far-fetched.

The turmoil on the floor is not encouraging Democrats to come to the aid of the GOP.

“The chaos you see weighs against the American people. The Republican Party is currently an almost non-functioning Party. And that’s what the American people see,” Castro said.

“I mean, there’s always a possibility,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), whose Jan. 6 committee has already been dissolved, as Republicans vowed to sift through the records and records.

“I’m just not sure what has already been offered to the people who didn’t accept it that would be acceptable on our side. More importantly, getting elected is one thing. But being able to rule once you’re elected… I think that shows that’s a missing equation at the moment.”

“I think what the three votes yesterday, what the audience saw, was exactly what was going on: chaos.”