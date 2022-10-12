McCann suspect won’t face trial in other cases before 2023

BERLIN (AP) – A German man also suspected of disappearing British toddler Madeleine McCann will face trial no earlier than next year on charges in connection with a series of other sex crimes he is alleged to have committed, a court said on Wednesday . .

Prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced on Tuesday they had charged the 45-year-old in several separate cases related to sex crimes allegedly committed in Portugal between 2000 and 2017.

The suspect has not been charged in the McCann case, in which he is still under investigation on suspicion of murder. He spent many years in Portugal, including in the seaside town of Praia da Luz around the time of Madeleine’s disappearance there in 2007. He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

The suspect, identified by the media as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.

Braunschweig’s court said on Wednesday it had received the more than 100-page indictment.

The court will now have to decide whether the case will go to trial, a necessary step in the German legal process. Before doing so, the defense will be given an opportunity to respond to the indictment and raise any objections to a trial.

The court said that due to the schedule with other cases, the opening of a trial is not expected this year.

