MCCAIN: Eichner blamed ‘homophobic weirdos’ after his film bombed – he’s the one who seems to hate

You may be surprised to learn that if you chose to go to the cinema this weekend and watch the horror film ‘Smile’ instead of the romantic comedy ‘Bros’, you are a very bad person.

Actually you are a bigot. You hate gays.

At least that’s according to Billy Eichner, writer, producer and star of ‘Bros’, which tells the story of two gay men who fall in love.

It seems a little self-serving, but let’s hear Billy out.

Despite a $22 million production budget, an estimated $30 to $40 million publicity machine, Eichner appearing on every media platform imaginable, and largely positive reviews from critics, ‘Bros’ only managed to take in a paltry $4.8 million in its opening weekend .

Long story short – it bombed.

It made 40% less than expected, well behind the first film in North America ‘Smile’, which earned upwards of $20 million.

Eichner lashed out on Twitter, blasting America’s moviegoers for not recognizing his genius and, of course, for being hateful monsters.

“…Even with rave reviews, good Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc., straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing, but it is what it is ,” he wrote. . ‘Anyone who IS NOT a homophobic weirdo should go to BROS tonight!’

Really Billy? Could there be another reason why Americans didn’t flock to your film?

You might be surprised to learn that if you choose to go to the cinema this weekend and watch the horror film ‘Smile’ instead of the romantic comedy ‘Bros’, you are a very bad person. (Above) Scene from ‘Bros’

Perhaps one possible explanation is that horror movies are particularly popular right now. Interest in the genre tends to increase in times of political and cultural turmoil. Or maybe it could be that we’re weeks away from Halloween, so horror fits the mood. It’s a scary season.

I watched Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney this weekend. Does that make me homophobic?

Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well because its cast is made up of virtually unknown actors?

No, of course not. It’s much easier to jump to accusing millions of Americans of secretly harboring hatred.

Despite the fact that the same ‘homophobic audiences’ have been watching movies centered around gay characters for decades.

In 1993, Tom Hanks played a gay man in the film Philadelphia. After a limited opening, the film earned nearly $14 million over four days.

‘The Birdcage’ starring comedy legends Robin Williams and Nathan Lane grossed $18 million in its 1996 opening weekend.

There was also Brokeback Mountain, which made $83 million on its opening weekend in 2005. Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger were in it. But I’m sure superstar actors don’t mean anything to the audience.

Thought it looks like American audiences will overcome their apparent homophobia to see a good movie.

What might have made ‘Bros’ different?

First, it’s worth noting that Eichner said that watching his film was an explicitly political act. ‘I need all of you in theaters on September 30,’ Eichner told a jubilant Hollywood audience at the Video Music Awards last summer, ‘because we need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court, that we want gay love stories and we support LGBTQ people and we won’t let them drag us back to the last century because they’re the past and Bros are the future. Are you with me, VMAs?!’ Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well because its cast is made up of virtually unknown actors?

Maybe, just maybe ‘Bros’ didn’t do well because its cast is made up of virtually unknown actors? (Above) Actors Eichner (left) and Luke Macfarlane (right) in a scene from ‘Bros’

The celebrity-studded audience burst into applause.

Again, maybe, just maybe, when people go to the movies, they want to be entertained and not feel like they’re signing their names to a petition.

No, that can’t be why ‘Bros’ tanked. It must be someone else’s fault.

It’s my fault, it’s your fault, it’s everyone’s fault who didn’t open their wallets to make a political statement by giving Billy Eichner their money

Eichner and Universal Pictures also promoted the film as ‘historic’, but it really isn’t.

“Bros makes history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio and the first where every role is played by an openly LGBTQ actor,” Eichner claimed.

But major studios recently made two gay rom-coms. “Fire Island” was released by Disney’s Searchlight Pictures on Hulu this summer, and “Love, Simon” was released by 20th Century Fox in 2018.

The Wrap reported that Eichner’s comments were taken as a “slap in the face” to the “Fire Island” cast. Writer and star of ‘Fire Island,’ Joel Kim Booster said at the time, ‘it seemed like he [Eichner] was rather inarticulate in his excitement.’

Did Eichner even offend his target demographic?

The only thing that made Bros ‘historic’ was that it featured an LGBTQ lead.

Finally, perhaps the biggest potential explanation for ‘Bros’ box office failure is that Billy Eichner is an incredibly polarizing figure to those who know him at all (which is probably relatively few).

He recently gave an interview in which he bragged about Carrie Underwood blocking him on Twitter. Underwood had been critical of masking children in schools during the pandemic, and Eichner let it be known that he did not approve.

Eichner has never held back from taking pictures of many, including yours truly.

Honestly, I had forgotten about the incident because it happened in 2017, but he had some choice words for me after I criticized a Meryl Streep award speech.

It was a pretty harmless thing on my scale of feuds, but it ended up with him calling me ‘f***ing idiot’ and then – I kid you not – bragging about being late to the Weinstein/Netflix party. Burn! Just 10 months later, the New York Times broke the story of Weinstein’s decades of sexually abusing women. I’m not one of those ‘boycott the liberals’ people. I can separate art and film from my faith. I don’t want to miss a great movie, show or song because politics gets in the way. But I also don’t feel compelled to support someone who hates me, and many Americans probably feel the same way.

The only thing that made Bros ‘historic’ was that it featured an LGBTQ lead. (above, left to right) Miss Lawrence, TS Madison and Dot-Marie Jones also appear in the comedy

It’s clear that Eichner would see homophobia as the reason why Americans didn’t flock to see his films – he thinks his countrymen are Neanderthals.

A rational person would understand that there are no guarantees in life, especially in the entertainment industry. Sometimes movies bomb despite all the good will and publicity.

Condemning Americans for bigotry simply because they chose to spend their hard-earned money elsewhere feels like a lazy excuse.

There are all kinds of reasons why people go to the movies. The least reliable way to get them to buy a ticket is to guilt them into doing so for a political reason. If you make something that makes people laugh, cry and feel, you’ll be much more successful than saying if you don’t buy a ticket you’re a bigot.

But in the Billy Eichner school of film promotion, it’s: Come see my film or else.

Good luck with that.