Mc Laren drivers Daniel Ricciardo loses it at photographers during F1 practice ahead of Italian GP

Daniel Ricciardo was left furious to photographers during a practice session for the Italian GP, ​​calling them ‘f***ing idiots’ after he got too close in a pit stop.

The 33-year-old Aussie driver nearly collected one on the photographers as he pulled into the McLaren section of the pit lane, and he wasn’t happy.

“This damn idiot man,” he yelled over the team radio.

Daniel Ricciardo was left smoking as he pitted in his McLaren, cursing on the team radio about photographers getting too close

The self-proclaimed ‘Honey Badger’ is one of the nice guys on the grid, but when it comes to getting into an F1 car, the switch is the flip.

He had a dark but powerful ironic threat to the rogue photographers; who didn’t seem to have much idea or concern when it came to proper pit lane etiquette.

“I’m glad I hit one,” he said as he waited for his tires to be changed.

Footage that appeared online of the incident shows Ricciardo narrowly avoiding one of the men and complaining that they are taking up too much space.

a view of the photographers being stopped from behind. Daniel is still mad at that one photographer and says he “still can’t get deep enough into the box with him there”. pic.twitter.com/IbT9mifKMc — meredith (@mereeedithh) September 9, 2022

“(I) still can’t box deep enough with him there,” he said as the photographers all ran around for the best shot.

It was a wild weekend of practice and qualifying ahead of Sunday night’s GP (AEST) in Monza.

Despite finishing eighth in qualifying, a series of penalties means Ricciardo will start fourth on the second row, with team-mate Lando Norris next to him in third.

Nine out of 20 drivers got penalties, with even the drivers scratching their heads and reaching for their calculators to figure out where to start on the grid.

Daniel Ricciardo arrives for practice ahead of the Italian GP in Monza

Ricciardo and his orange McLaren start from the second row, despite finishing eighth in qualifying

Ricciardo himself admitted to having some confusion when speaking to his race engineer after the top 10 shootout.

“For a moment he said tenth and then he said someone got a penalty or someone canceled a round, so now you’re ninth. And then he goes another, now you’re eighth. It just got better,” laughed Ricciardo.

“What he told me was the fifth, but what the rest of the team is telling me now is the fourth.

“So yeah, I’m not sure. I had no idea how to answer your question. I knew the lap was a handful, so I wasn’t expecting an insanely good position across the line.”

Daniel Ricciardo was quite happy when a race engineer told him he would move up four places on the grid after a slew of penalties

It’s been a rough few months for the Aussie.

After a season of failures, car troubles and questionable tactics, he was dumped by McLaren with a year to fulfill his lucrative $20 million contract in favor of compatriot Oscar Piastri.

Ricciardo, 13th in the Drivers Standing, has finished in the points in just five of 15 races and is nowhere near the top.

If there is a circuit where he can achieve the most unlikely of victories, it is at Monza.

Daniel Ricciardo shows off his (fake) tattoo of teammate Lando Norris on his neck ahead of the Italian GP

Out of nowhere, and way out in the betting markets, the Aussie won the Italian GP last year with Norris in second for a one-two McLaren punch.

Ricciardo seemed to put his misery behind him and was full of excitement for the race.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been at the end of the grid and nice to do it again here of course, where there were good memories last year, so who knows? I am full of optimism again,” he told reporters after qualifying.

He may not have a spot on the grid for 2023, but this ‘Honey Badger’ isn’t giving up just yet.