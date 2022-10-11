Mbappe wants to leave PSG and Liverpool described as ‘only feasible transfer option’

A stunning move to Liverpool for Kylian Mbappe could take place in January or the next summer transfer window, according to surprising reports.

The French superstar is reportedly looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain soon and the door has been opened for him to join Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Getty Mbappe reportedly feels betrayed by PSG and wants to leave the club in January or next summer

Getty This news will be well received by Klopp and Liverpool

According to Spanish newspaper Marca“Mbappe is ready to leave PSG with the relationship between the player and his club ‘completely broken’.

French outlet RMC has already reported this, but Marca took the story further by suggesting Mbappe feels he has been ‘betrayed’ by PSG over the terms of his new contract and after talks over his move to Real Madrid broke down .

It’s no secret that the 23-year-old dreams of playing for the Spanish giants, but Marca claims that won’t happen as long as he’s still a PSG player, who won’t sell their prized possession to Los Blancos.

As a result, Liverpool remains the ‘only viable option’ for the World Cup winner, according to the report.

The Reds have contacted PSG in the past about a potential deal for Mbappe, with the star even revealing that he was in talks with the Premier League club before signing his new contract with PSG in May, but now the ‘Mbappe 2023’ appears campaign is off to a good start.

RMC report Mbappe asked PSG to leave in the last summer transfer window but was denied a departure, and he will make another attempt to leave the Parc des Princes in January.

AFP Mbappe plays alongside one of the game’s greats in Lionel Messi at PSG, but French superstar rumored to want to leave

Marca claims ‘there is no turning back’ for Mbappe and PSG and the club have agreed to ‘work together’ with the player to shape his departure, but under certain conditions – the main one being that he will not leave to sign for Real Madrid.

The reason for this is the ongoing feud between Qatari PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi and Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez, which has clashed over Real’s previous approach to Mbappe and are also at odds over future plans for the European Super League.

As for the ‘betrayal’, it seems Mbappe feels PSG made him promises they failed to keep, signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions in May this year.

French newspaper L’Equipe claims PSG made a series of ‘unachievable’ vows to convince Mbappe to put pen to paper, and that in fact he only signed until 2024 and not 2025 as initially claimed – with Mbappe agreed to pose with a shirt that reads ‘Mbappe 2025’, as a ‘sign of gratitude’ to the club in his hometown.

It seems that feeling is now over and he is now eager to force an exit.

getty Mbappe has made his frustrations with his role at PSG clear, with the attacker saying he enjoys more ‘freedom’ in international service with France

Whether he moves to the Bernabeu or Anfield remains to be seen, but Mbappe has had nothing but good things to say about Liverpool since being associated with the club in recent years.

And if it does happen, unfollow Jose Enrique on Instagram, as the former Red promised to jump into a pool completely naked, live on the social media platform, should the French ace move to Merseyside.

“I’ve talked to Liverpool because it’s my mother’s favorite club,” Mbappe said earlier this year.

“My mother loves Liverpool. I don’t know why, you’ll have to ask her.

Could Mbappe join Klopp at Liverpool?

“It’s a good club and we got to know them five years ago. When I was in Monaco I met them. It’s a big club.”

In 2020, Mabppe said of Klopp’s side: “Liverpool has been a machine in the Premier League this season. They have made winning look easy, but the truth is it is never easy.

“Performances like they’ve done don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from a lot of hard work in training and from a very good manager.”