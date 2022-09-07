Mbappé leads PSG to victory over Juventus

Kylian Mbappe produced two deadly finishes in the first half as Paris Saint-Germain got their latest bid for Champions League success off to a winning start by beating Juventus 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday.

Mbappe’s two goals were stunning, the first after an astonishing assist from Neymar within five minutes and the second at the end of an excellent move midway through the first half.

PSG were cruising at halftime before receiving a wake-up call early in the second half when substitute Weston McKennie headed Juventus back into the game.

Still, Juve is a faded force compared to just a few years ago, coming to the French capital without a number of key players, including former PSG star Angel di Maria.

They couldn’t find an equalizer and the Parisians claimed their first three points in Group H.

“I was very happy with the team,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier. “Winning in difficult circumstances can only make us stronger.”

Mbappe, along with Galtier, came under heavy criticism in France in the 24 hours leading up to this match for laughing when asked a question at the pre-match press conference about his club’s decision to travel for last season’s league visit. weekend. take a private jet to Nantes instead of taking a more environmentally friendly train.

The World Cup winner’s performance here suggested none of the negative headlines bothered him in the least as Mbappe confirmed exactly why PSG were so desperate to keep him at the end of last season when he looked set to leave for Real Madrid .

“We knew before this game that we had weaknesses, but we are working to improve this,” Mbappé told Canal Plus.

He signed a new deal in Paris until 2025 with the aim of leading his home team to a first Champions League title after a decade of disappointing defeats and occasional humiliations at the business end of the league.

“I now have a new role on the side. The coach wants me to be someone who can hold the ball up, figure it out and also be the link between Leo and Ney. I’m trying to adapt to that new role while also scoring goals.”

Electrifying

It took him just five minutes to break through on a balmy evening after bonding brilliantly with Neymar, one of his rivals for the spotlight in PSG’s squad of superstars.

Mbappe, coming in from the left, supplied Neymar before continuing into the penalty area to meet the Brazilian’s superb pass with a volley over goalkeeper Mattia Perin into the far corner.

Juve almost equalized in the 19th minute when a header by Arkadiusz Milik from a Juan Cuadrado cross was parried by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was 2-0 just three minutes later, as Mbappé this time played an exciting exchange with Achraf Hakimi before sending Perin past Perin for the first time again.

With Marco Verratti and the summer capturing Vitinha robbing balls in midfield, Lionel Messi sliding between Juve defenses and midfield to deliver intelligent passes, and Mbappe trying to set his exciting pace, PSG looked impressive.

But Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri sent McKennie off at halftime for the ineffective Fabio Miretti and the United States international reduced the deficit in the 53rd minute.

Leandro Paredes played a short corner to the left to Filip Kostic and his cross was headed in by McKennie with Donnarumma caught in no man’s land.

Mbappe had lost a big chance to make it 3-0 moments earlier when he chose to shoot into the side net rather than knocking out Neymar at the back post.

The home side then had Donnarumma to thank for a fine save to hold off a header from Dusan Vlahovic, but a wider margin of victory for PSG would not have been undeserved, with Perin holding back a late Neymar volley.

“We could have had a positive result. But PSG is an extraordinary team with fantastic players and they have also had several opportunities,” admitted Allegri.

Mbappe has scored nine goals in six appearances for his club this season and eight in his last seven Champions League appearances.

If he continues to play as he is now, this could well be PSG’s year.

