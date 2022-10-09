Mbappe deletes post after making apparent dig at PSG boss over role in team

Kylian Mbappe appeared to shoot coach Christophe Galtier late Saturday night in an Instagram post.

The 23-year-old was part of Paris Saint-Germain’s goalless draw with Reims, with the star wasting a number of chances to break the deadlock.

Getty Kylian Mbappe was not his usual lively self in PSG’s 0-0 draw at Reims on Saturday

Sergio Ramos was sacked shortly before half-time after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession for protesting to the referee.

Galtier chose to let Lionel Messi rest and also left Neymar on the bench, meaning Mbappe was supported in attack by Spanish duo Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia.

The World Cup winner was once again used to spearhead the attack – a role he doesn’t seem to be fully embracing.

Mbappe had recently suggested that he enjoys more freedom with the French national side than with PSG, as he is able to play a broader role.

During the international break he said: “I play differently [with France]. I am asked different things here than at my club. I have much more freedom here.

“The coach knows there is a number 9 like Olivier [Giroud] occupying the defense and I can walk around and go into space. It’s different in Paris, there isn’t. I’m asked to do the pivot, that’s different.”

AFP Mbappe admitted he had more freedom for France next to Giroud than at PSG

Mbappe was a frustrated figure during the stalemate at Reims, fueling the flames of his dissatisfaction with his current role in the team.

His annoyance was confirmed after the final whistle when he posted a picture of himself on Instagram with the hashtag ‘pivot gang’, probably in reference to his displeasure with the role.

Surprisingly, at the time of writing, the controversial post can still be seen on his Instagram stories.

It is unclear whether Mbappe has received assurances that his position would change this season with Galtier making a change in formation.

PSG’s summer hunt for new West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and loan deal Hugo Ekikike suggest Mbappe could play alongside a central striker this season.

But Neymar’s sensational form has thrown a spanner in the works as Galtier failed to drop any of the club’s three attacking superstars.

Mbappé’s use of ‘turning gang’ in his post appeared to be a dig at Galtier

Getty Christophe Galtier has a fight on his hands to keep Mbappé happy on the pitch

Both Messi and Neymar were out of the starting line against Reims

After the game, Galtier called Mbappe an ‘orphan’ in attack without Messi and Neymar.

“Obviously, if Messi or Neymar don’t start, it changes the way we play and could lead to losing balls, which leads to jitters and gives the opponents confidence,” the PSG boss told reporters.

“Kylian Mbappe was a bit like an orphan without Leo and Ney, as I suspected. I thought that would change as the game progressed.

“Ney didn’t start the game because he’s been playing a lot lately. When he came on, of course we saw how good their relationship was and that’s why our performance in the second half was better, even though we were only ten men.”

Galtier hopes Mbappe can once again find his shooting shoes when Benfica visits the Parc des Princes on Tuesday in a crucial Champions League match in Group H.