Mbappe and Bellingham in? Liverpool’s dream XI as Klopp targets major signings

Liverpool are going through a difficult season, but next year it could look very different.

With two of the great young talents Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham linked with transfers to Anfield, the Reds could come back with a bang if they play their cards right… and the football stars align.

Getty Liverpool could be tempted to make a move for Mbappe amid his PSG dispute

Getty Bellingham also looks set to be on the move next summer, with Liverpool being one of the clubs interested

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggles to get out of the blocks with stories of a hangover from the year’s impressive campaign that saw them win the FA Cup and League Cup and finish second in the Premier League and Champions League.

Though they are just one point away from the knockout stages of the Champions League after Rangers’ 7-1 defeat at Ibrox, the Reds are struggling to form in the Premier League and are in tenth place after just two wins from their first. eight games.

The Merseysiders are in dire need of a revamp amid doubts about the future of their aging squad, and with two of the world’s most talented football players linked up, the Reds could be a real force to be reckoned with.

Bellingham and Mbappé would undoubtedly add world-class quality, but where would they fit?

talkSPORT.com takes a look…

While the defenses of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson are unlikely to change dramatically in the near future, their midfields are in desperate need of a revamp.

Getty Klopp hopes to bring real quality to breathe new life into his team

Captain Jordan Henderson, 32, is approaching the twilight of his career and 36-year-old James Milner is in the midst of it.

Meanwhile, injury-prone Naby Keita has work to do to prove he’s earned a long-term future at the club and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks set to be on his way soon, although he’s also on the sidelines.

Fabinho was one of Liverpool’s standout mid-park performers, but the addition of Bellingham could transform the team.

The Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder is regarded as one of the best prospects in world football and among the player As it is being linked with a move to one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs next summer, it gives Liverpool the chance to strike a deal.

They should pay.

Tony Cascarino said of Bellingham during talkSPORT Weekend Breakfast: “He is the most exciting around and he seems to have all the attributes to be a great player in the way Liverpool play.

Getty The 19-year-old is one of the best prospects in world football

“Let’s do it right, if he continues to develop as he is now, every club at home and abroad will want him at the very highest level.

‘It will be ten! It will not be one club and they are the only club chasing after Jude Bellingham, there will be many.

“It has already been said that he is worth 150 million pounds, but if he goes to the World Cup and he excels and plays brilliantly, Borussia Dortmund will demand more.”

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah look like they have closed off the major areas, while Darwin Nunez is likely to be the man to lead Liverpool’s attack for many years to come.

The 23-year-old Uruguayan could become even more impressive if he gets a strike partner in Mbappe.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has been the talk of the town in the football world after reports emerged that he wants to leave the French giants in the January transfer window.

Getty The attacker is unhappy in Paris and seems determined to take on a new challenge

Real Madrid has long been considered the most likely next destination, but shocking reports in France and Spain claim a move to the Bernabeu is off the table and Liverpool is the ‘only viable option’.

If dreams do come true, it means Klopps could have a new talisman for the 2023/24 season and beyond, although Darren Bent has warned the Reds about the ‘luggage’ he would bring to Anfield.

“Mbappé comes with a lot of baggage … there always seems to be something,” said the talkSPORT Drivetime presenter.

“Look at Haaland, a superstar of world football, he comes without baggage. Get the deal done, you never hear stories about him, he seems like the model professional.

“When we talk about Mbappe, he is always upset about something or arguing with someone. he and me [Mauricio] Pochettino did not have a good relationship – there is all this kind of nonsense.

“Last year he was unhappy, he wanted to go to Real Madrid for free. That didn’t happen and now he signed his bumper contract and now he’s not happy again.

“I have no doubt that Mbappe is a phenomenal player, but do you want him to come into your dressing room and upset him?”

Well, 210 goals and 104 assists in 290 club appearances at age 23 would indicate… yes.

This is what Liverpool could look like next season with Bellingham and Mbappe on board…

