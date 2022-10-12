Mayorkas KNEW border agents did not whip migrants – two hours before saying images were ‘horrifying’

Recently released emails show that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, a photographer who captured a clash between border agents and migrants in Texas, said the photos had been misrepresented hours before saying they “reported the worst elements of the ongoing crisis.” our country’s struggle against systemic racism’.

The video footage caused a storm last year. It apparently showed mounted border agents using whips on Haitian migrants at the Mexican border.

But an investigation subsequently found no evidence that they had used their reins for anything other than driving their horses, despite using inappropriate violence and language.

An email dated September 24, 2021, obtained by the Heritage Foundation through a Freedom of Information Act request, now reveals Mayorkas was told the photographer saw no signs of migrant beatings.

Marsha Espinosa, deputy secretary of DHS Public Affairs, emailed the secretary and others with a news article about the photographer and his comments.

It was sent shortly after President Joe Biden said the officers involved would be punished.

Photos taken at the border with Mexico set off a storm amid allegations that border police officers used whips to stop migrants, but an investigation subsequently debunked the claims

The photographer who took the photos said he has not seen anyone use whips on migrants

Now, it appears from an email that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told that the photographer who took the photos thought they were “misinterpreted” before describing them as “horrific.”

“To see people being treated the way they did, horses barely being run over, people tied up – it’s outrageous,” he said,

‘I promise you, those people will pay. There will be an investigation now and there will be consequences.

“There will be consequences.”

But a day earlier, Paul Ratje, who had made the images, said that he had not seen anyone hit.

“I’ve never seen them hit anyone,” he told KTSM.

“He waved it, but it can be misunderstood if you look at the photo.”

The entire article has been sent to Mayorkas – according to the email shared by Fox news — a day later, two hours before appearing in the White House briefing room to discuss the immigration crisis.

“As we took on these challenges, we – our entire nation – saw horrific images that do not reflect who we are, who we want to be, or the integrity and values ​​of our truly heroic staff at the Department of Homeland Security,” he said.

“The investigation into what happened has not yet been completed.

“We know those images painfully evoked the worst elements of our country’s ongoing struggle against systemic racism.”

A 500-page report released in July concluded that the officers acted unprofessionally, unsafely and used unnecessary force – but concluded that they did not beat the migrants with their reins.

It found that a cop on horseback grabbed a man and turned around.

According to the report, an officer acted in an unsafe manner by chasing the person he had yelled at along the riverbank, forcing his horse to maneuver closely around a small child.

The incident, the report found, started when officials from the Texas Department of Public Security (DPS) also called for Border Patrol help on the scene. A lack of clear command led the officers to inappropriately follow the DPS’s instructions to prevent migrants from crossing the river back to the United States.

Early reports said the migrants were “passed”, but the claim was quickly debunked.

It later became clear that the officers were swinging their long reins to keep the horses under control, not really hanging up the thongs to beat the migrants.

National Border Patrol Council chairman Brandon Judd told Fox News that the emails showed how Biden’s government officials

“It clearly shows that they are willing to lie to the American people for their own self-interest,” he said. “They have been withholding facts and any time you withhold facts from the American people… you have to quit your job. Better men are stepping down. This clearly shows that they are not better men.”