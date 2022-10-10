Mayor helps mom and 3 kids escape before train hits vehicle

VIENNA, GA (AP) — A Georgia mayor helped a mother and three children escape from an SUV that had stalled on the track as a train quickly approached.

The mayor of Vienna, Eddie Daniels, was on his way to work on Saturday morning when he saw the SUV in the dangerous position.

“I couldn’t let those babies sit and get slaughtered by a train,” Daniels told me WALB-TV.

He helped the mother first and then saw three children in the back seat – a 6-year-old, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old. He said he took the two younger children out and helped the 6-year-old when the train hit the vehicle.

Daniels said he remembers being trapped between the train and the SUV, but still managed to get the last child out. The wrecked vehicle landed a few meters from where it was hit.

Daniels has a broken ankle and eight stitches on his head. He said he is grateful that the family is still alive.

The second-term mayor also said he never thought this would happen in the south-central Georgia city of 4,000.

“I’m just doing God’s work here. That’s what we need to do,” Daniels said. “And they told me I was a hero. I said I don’t feel like a hero, I just feel like I’m doing what I have to do, what people have chosen me to do.”

