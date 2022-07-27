Mayor Eric Adams calls NYC a ‘laughingstock’ after boy, 16, filmed punching cop on NYC subway

A teen accused of assaulting an NYPD officer while out on bail asked a judge if he could file charges during a trial.

But his answer to a question about what charges he would like to make was inaudible.

During Tuesday’s court hearing, the teen answered “Yes, Your Honor” to every question he was asked before.

And New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the decision to re-release the boy on bail had reduced the Big Apple to a national “victim” over what critics say are vigilant bail laws that prioritize the well-being of suspects over suspects. crime victims.

The boy has now been released at a Brooklyn family center, although he will be free to roam during the day, and is recalled every night for a curfew.

Gruesome footage shows the 16-year-old punching the officer in the head before grabbing him around the neck and repeatedly hitting him against metal railings on Saturday.

The teen had previously been arrested for possession of a loaded weapon and theft last Wednesday, but was released the following day after appearing in court.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office requested his release with “intense community monitoring” even after he was accused of robbing a 49-year-old man of his cell phone with three other accomplices.

“This person was arrested for theft a few days ago, now he’s back,” Adams said. “Once we catch them, the system releases them and they repeat the action.”

“When I say we’re the laughing stock of the country, I’m talking about this,” he continued, calling the law issue “just a total disregard for public safety.”

At a court hearing on Tuesday, he was ordered to remain in St. John’s, an “unsecured detention facility” where he will have a curfew at 6 p.m. pending the outcome of the case.

“I’m going to release you on your own recognition because The People have asked me to release you on your own recognition,” Judge Drysdale said. “I just told you, I’ll release you at St. John’s.”

The majority of cases against 16- and 17-year-old teens are now being referred to the Family Court, following the city’s Raise the Age legislation, which raised the age of criminal responsibility.

Another teen was with the boy during the incident, a 16-year-old girl who ducked under the tourniquet with him and initially tried to drag officers off the boy while throwing punches.

Mayor Adams called Baugh’s release and others call it a “disregard for public safety” in a news conference on Tuesday

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, has denounced lax bail systems, meaning criminals can ‘choke a cop and be out in hours’

She was dragged away by a female officer before fighting her, when her boyfriend was arrested by NYPD officers.

Patrick Lynch, president of the New York City Police Benevolent Association, said: “If New Yorkers want to know why the chaos in the transit system isn’t improving faster, here’s the reason.

“The criminals underground know they can get into a fight, strangle a cop and be out in a matter of hours.

“The police are risking ourselves to make the subways safer, but we feel let down by a legal system that doesn’t support us.”

The teen was charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest, but was released less than 24 hours after the violent outburst.

He was arrested and charged with assaulting a police officer, obstructing government administration and resisting arrest.

In a statement, officers said: “One officer suffered swelling in his head and shoulder and was treated and released at NYU. The other officer was also treated and released at NYU.”