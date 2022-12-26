Mayor: Buffalo blizzard looting is ‘lowest of the low’

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) – Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said multiple arrests were made after people were found looting stores after the blizzard.

“Our officers have responded to various reports,” Gramaglia said Monday. “We’ve made some arrests, we’ve had a hand in some of them. We’ve helped at least one place I’m aware of to close a store.”

Many stores, including all Wegmans and Tops locations in Erie County, have been closed since Friday due to the “once-in-a-generation” storm that paralyzed the region over the holiday weekend. But Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said evidence seen on social media indicates looters aren’t just taking essential items.

“The people who are looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm is absolutely reprehensible,” Brown said. “I don’t know how these people can live with themselves, how they can look in the mirror. They are the lowest of the low.”

“And from some of the images we’ve seen on social media of these looters, they’re not looting food or medicine. They’re just looting items they want. So these aren’t people in distress, these are people taking advantage of a natural disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want from retailers, which could also put (emergency response) services in communities where they are looting at risk.”

The blizzard has already claimed the lives of many western New Yorkers and “we expect more,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said at the news conference.

Gov. Kathy Hochul took aim at reports of rising prices during the storm. “Price gouging is illegal. We have the attorney general’s office and our state is prepared to investigate any allegations of price gouging,” Hochul said. “Those who engage in this disgusting practice at a time when people in our community are suffering, when they are trying so hard to meet basic needs, there are shortages because stores have been closed since Friday, then shame on themselves. And they’ they’re going to comply with the law in a way that they probably didn’t find. We’re going to go after them.”

“The Department of Financial Services is getting the insurance industry involved,” Hochul added, “making sure we have claims adjusters on the ground to help people who have suffered damage, whether it’s from the weight of snow on their roofs Whether it’s water damage…we want to make sure people know we’re going to help them as soon as possible.”

travel bans remain in force in Buffalo and various surrounding towns. Authorities urged drivers to stay off the roads so they can be cleared and kept passable for emergency services. Hochul said violators “will be fined,” adding that National Guardsmen will stop drivers in areas where there are bans.