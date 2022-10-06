Mayor and brother-in-law among 18 dead in suspected gang crime

<!–

The mayor of a small town in southwestern Mexico, with a population of about 4,300 people, has been identified as one of 18 people killed in a horrific mass shooting.

San Miguel Totolapan Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda, his American brother-in-law Gustavo Salazar and the mayor’s father, who shares his name, have been identified along with 7 others.

Police and councilors were among the victims of the suspected gang crime, with the attack being blamed on the Los Tequileros criminal group, according to the report. BBC.

Police said gunmen stormed town hall at 2 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the town hall full of bullet holes.

Graphics of bloodied bodies have been circulating on social media, with the mayor’s party denouncing the attack as a “cowardly murder.”

It is believed that the gunmen attacked Medoza Almeda’s father’s house before storming the town hall.

A highway in the state of Guerrero, where the city is located, has reportedly been briefly blocked by large vehicles to prevent security forces from entering the city.

San Miguel Totolapan is in the heart of a region known as Tierra Caliente – a violent part of drug cartels-controlled western Mexico.

Groups are known to compete for control of the lucrative drug routes that run north along the Pacific corridor.

Local media reported that 18 people were killed in the attack, while three others were injured.

A video appeared on Twitter showing the gunmen walking down the street armed during the attack.

Screams and shots echo through the otherwise fairly quiet street.

A video appeared on Twitter showing the gunmen running through the street armed during the attack. There are screams and shots through the otherwise quite quiet street

After the attack, the Ministry of National Defense said it sent army and naval units to the area to find the gunmen.

Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda said she “deeply regrets the dead” and stands with the community to ensure justice is served.

Shortly before the attacks, a video was posted on social media of alleged members of Los Tequileros announcing their return to the region.

The criminal group operated in Guerrero from 2015 to 2017 — and was known for threatening mayors of the region — until its leader, Raybel Jacobo de Almonte, was assassinated.

The gang gets their name from De Almonte, otherwise known as El Tequilero – the Tequila Drinker.