Mayor, 54, of small Georgia town dies in ‘freak accident’ during motocross event

The mayor of a small Georgia town was killed last weekend in a horrific motocross accident that officials called “inevitable.”

According to the report done by The Daily Tribune News, Perry Bell, 54, of White, Georgia, was killed in a stunt attempt that went awry Saturday morning.

The incident happened at the Lazy River Motocross, 40 miles north of the town where Bell worked.

Murray County deputy coroner Jonathan Sosebee told local news outlets that Bell was hit by another rider on the track after a jump.

Mayor Perry Bell (far left) pictured with friends at a biker rally

“As far as I understand, he was jumping and crashed on top of a jump. There was another rider right behind him and he wasn’t able to do anything he couldn’t see to avoid it,” Sosebee said.

Interim Mayor Gary Crisp told: WSB radio that it was a freak accident.

“They brought in a helicopter… flew him to a trauma center, but he didn’t make it. He’s dead,’ said Crisp.

However, Sosebee told The Daily Tribune News that the mayor was too badly injured to be evacuated from the scene by helicopter and that he later died at a hospital in Chatsworth.

“It was an inevitable accident,” Sosebee said.

The other rider involved also suffered minor injuries, officials said.

Lazy River Motocross Racetrack Where a Georgia Mayor Died in a Bizarre Accident

Crisp also told the Georgia radio station that he had known his colleague for many years and that he loved his community and the outdoors.

“He was just a caring person for the community and just wanted to help the people who lived here,” Crisp said.

The 54-year-old was just three months into his first term in office.

Receive call 53 out of less than 130 votes cast in the mayoral election during a primary on May 24 and was sworn in a month later.

Bell was an avid guitarist and lover of nature, according to family and friends

Crisp has stepped into the role for the time being until a special election is held to fill Bell’s position.

DailyMail.com reached out to City Hall officials in White, Georgia, who said they have no statement at this time regarding the mayor’s death.

Friends were quick to respond to the news on social media, remembering the “blessing” of knowing Bell and describing him as “a true friend.”

RIP Perry Bell. I can’t believe I just typed that. Unfortunately, one post cannot say enough to capture the essence of this man. A true friend and much more,’ said friend Roy Cicola in a Facebook post. “Emotions are raw, so bear with me. This man is a LEGEND! He has accomplished so much in a short time.’

Anthony Moss, a native of White, said the community is shocked by the mayor’s death and will never be the same.

“Everyone gets hit hard by it,” Moss said.

It is unclear if the 54-year-old was survived by a spouse or children.

Bell (left) enjoyed outdoor activities, including riding dirt bikes, motorcycles and regular bicycles with friends

Injuries sustained on a dirt bike track can be incredibly common, according to MX-Gear.com.

Riding & racing dirt bike is one of those sports and hobbies, where the odds are somewhat against you. At some point a crash or accident has to happen,” reads a message on the sport.

There were more than 1,870 recorded rider injuries over a 12-year period, mainly to the upper limbs.

Some of the most common injuries encountered by motocross racers include concussions and broken bones in the arms and wrist.