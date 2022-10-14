Maylands, Perth: Mother and two children found with carbon monoxide poisoning in their home

The woman in her 30s and two children were found unconscious on the floor

A woman and two children have been hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running overnight in their garage.

Emergency crews rushed to a home in Maylands, Perth, where they found the trio unconscious on the floor about 8.30am on Friday.

Paramedics treated the woman, believed to be in her 30s, and the two children, a teenager and a child, at the home before taking them to hospital.

Firefighters’ investigations showed that there was a high level of gas in the family’s home.

A West Australian woman and two children are in hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning, firefighters’ tests revealed their home was filled with gas after a car was left running in the garage (above, a Perth police car)

A spokesman for the fire and emergency services confirmed that a car idling in the garage caused the high readings and the poisonings.

The woman is now receiving treatment at Fiona Stanley Hospital with the children at Perth Children’s Hospital.

The local newspaper, The West Australian, reported that the fire department ventilated the house with ventilators to reduce the amount of the chemical present in the home to a safe level.

The police have not yet investigated the cause of the poisoning at this time, confirms a spokeswoman.